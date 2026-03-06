Weekend predictions: Can Wrexham top Chelsea in FA Cup?

Open Extended Reactions

Every Friday, I pick for you the best or most exciting games not to be missed in the world of soccer each weekend. From derbies to top-of-the-table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world-class players facing off, or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This week, we take you to England, France, Scotland, Italy, Wales and Portugal for two massive decisive derbies, some cup magic and even a rematch from the UEFA Champions League playoff round.

Will Wrexham continue their dream FA Cup run?

Wrexham vs. Chelsea

Will the magic of the FA Cup be back this weekend in Wales? A Championship team knocking out a Premier League side in the FA Cup is always fun, and it will be even more if it's Wrexham doing it to Chelsea!

Ultimately, victory this weekend would add another chapter to the Welsh fairytale of how Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have transformed this club. After three promotions in a row, from the National League (England's fifth tier) to the Championship (second tier), they are on course for a potentially historic fourth promotion in four seasons. They are sixth in the table, occupying the final playoff position by four points over Southampton with 11 games remaining.

Manager Phil Parkinson has a talented squad at his disposal, with former Premier League players like Kieffer Moore, Jay Rodriguez and Issa Kaboré, but also some proven Championship players. They have great momentum with only one loss in their last nine games in all competitions, and have already beaten Premier League opposition in Nottingham Forest back in January. They certainly believe they can do it again this weekend, even against a team of the Blues' magnitude.

For Chelsea, this is a very tricky tie in terms of timing, as it arrives just four days before Liam Rosenior's side take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. Rosenior's team are not on a good league run after the 2-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend and recent draws with Burnley (1-1) and Leeds (2-2). This is also probably not the kind of game where you can afford to rotate, as defeat would be humiliating.

We've already seen Chelsea struggle in Wales this season -- against Cardiff in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal -- and though managed to win that game in the end, they are back in the country this weekend for another tough encounter.

MY PREDICTION: Wrexham 1-2 Chelsea. I expect Chelsea to win, but I know Wrexham will make it hard for the Blues. The Londoners will need to show character and have Cole Palmer and João Pedro deliver, as they are the key players right now.

Wrexham might make history with a fourth straight promotion in the league, but can they keep the magic going in the FA Cup as well? Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images

Milan derby still has plenty on the line

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Italian Serie A, Matchday 28

Kickoff: Sunday, 2:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT

Of course, everybody would have loved this game to be played in the thick of a genuine title race, with both Milan sides close to each other in the table, but unfortunately, that ship has sailed: Inter are 10 points clear at the top with 11 games to go. Defeat at San Siro on Sunday against their local rivals, who are "hosting" the game in their own stadium, would not really change much.

A bad result for Inter would still add a little intrigue to the remainder of the campaign, with Inter still having to face Atalanta, Roma and Como, for example. But the league leaders have been so strong lately with eight league wins in a row.

Regardless, Milan have to try. Their form has been more patchy of late, with a last-minute win at Cremonese last weekend, a defeat against Parma, and a draw at Como before that. The team are still dependent on the brilliance of 40-year-old Luka Modric in midfield and on Christian Pulisic or Rafael Leão up front, while collectively, they are certainly not as strong as Inter.

That said, the crushing disappointment of being beaten twice by Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League knockout round playoffs has had a ripple effect on the Nerrazzuri. They put things right last weekend by beating Genoa with an amazing Federico Dimarco goal -- he is Serie A's player of the season at the moment for me -- and they drew at Como in midweek in the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg too after a solid performance. But star striker Lautaro Martínez is still out injured, which is a massive blow, and Marcus Thuram and Pio Esposito will have a lot of pressure on their shoulders.

MY PREDICTION: AC Milan 2-1 Inter Milan. Milan have not lost a derby in almost two years (four wins and two draws from six meetings), and I don't think they will lose again on Sunday. A draw is more likely, but for the interest of the title race, I will say Milan will win and Pulisic will score!

Huge derby in France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco

French Ligue 1, Matchday 25

Kickoff: Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Get ready for the fourth edition of PSG vs. Monaco this season! After the reverse fixture in Ligue 1 was won by Monaco (1-0) back in November, and the two Champions League playoffs legs were won by PSG (5-4 on aggregate), we have another clash on our hands on Friday night at the Parc des Princes. And the stakes are super high; not as high as continuing the Champions League campaign obviously, but still big.

PSG are four points clear at the top of the table with a better goal difference (+10) than Lens, and need a win to extend their lead to seven points and put more pressure on their rivals. Monaco are seventh, six points behind Marseille who occupy the Champions League qualifying spot for next season.

One good thing for the Monegasques is that their form is much-improved now. They were unlucky to be knocked out of the Champions League by PSG the way they were, playing very well in both matches despite a red card in each game. They've also put together three straight wins in Ligue 1, including one away at Lens two weeks ago (3-2). USMNT striker Folarin Balogun is on fire, with some big goals and assists; and, despite the team's overall problems with discipline and red cards, there is a lot of optimism for the end of the season and chances of a top-four finish.

PSG will have one eye on Chelsea, their opponent in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg in midweek, but can't afford to overlook Monaco. Ousmane Dembélé will be out injured again, though Luis Enrique can't really afford to rotate considering the importance of the game. We can expect a strong PSG side, probably with a front three of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué.

MY PREDICTION: PSG 3-2 Monaco. It will be an open game, like the last two we saw in the Champions League between these two sides, and Monaco will play with a back five and a lot of intensity in midfield. But I expect PSG to win.

One last chance for Mourinho & Co.

Benfica vs. FC Porto

Portuguese Primeira Liga, Matchday 25

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT

This is obviously a very special game in Portugal and Europe regardless of timing, but this is perhaps the biggest clash between the two rivals we've seen in some time. First of all, Porto are top of the table, four points clear of Sporting CP in second and seven of Benfica in third. This is really the last chance for the hosts to get back into the title race, and a home win would make the remaining nine matchdays extremely tense.

Somehow, Benfica are the only team yet to be beaten in one of Europe's top six leagues, but they have had too many draws. The reverse fixture was actually 0-0 in which manager José Mourinho set his team up not to lose and they had only one shot on target in the whole 90 minutes (Porto had two) and an xG of 0.12.

Porto won their most recent clash (in January's cup fixture) in another tight match, and we can expect the same again on Sunday. Francesco Farioli's side have arguably the best defense in the world right now, with just eight goals conceded in 24 league matches, even after an injury to veteran defender Thiago Silva. Their top scorer, Samu, is doubtful too, just like center back Jan Bednarek, but striker Terem Moffi has settled well since arriving from Nice.

MY PREDICTION: Benfica 1-0 Porto. I think the game will be close again, and not pretty to watch, but Benfica will still find a way to win it. They have to. Mourinho and his players know this is their last chance.

Old Firm comes to the Scottish Cup

Rangers vs. Celtic

Scottish Cup, quarterfinal

Kickoff: Sunday, 8 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. GMT

It's time for a fifth meeting of Scottish rivals, Rangers and Celtic, this season ... and the second time in a week. This fixture was part of last weekend's preview, ahead of their highly anticipated league clash which finished 2-2, and they are back at it on Sunday, again at Ibrox, in the cup.

Let's review their previous meetings in 2025-26: a 0-0 draw in August at Ibrox; a 3-1 win for Celtic in the League Cup final in November; a 3-1 win for Rangers at Celtic Park back in the league in January; and last week's 2-2 draw. We can again expect plenty of drama -- just like last weekend, when Rangers were 2-0 up at the break and cruising until Celtic, after some inspired coaching by Martin O'Neill, ended up coming back and grabbing an equalizer in the 91st minute.

Sunday's winner will have a clear run towards winning the competition as league leaders Hearts have already been knocked out. Reo Hatate had a big impact coming off the bench last weekend for Celtic, but is he going to start? Meanwhile Youssef Chermiti, who scored both goals for Rangers last weekend, will be the hosts' main threat again.

MY PREDICTION: Rangers 2-1 Celtic. This time Rangers will not let the game slip. They will find extra motivation from how they dropped points last week to book their place in the semifinals.

English heavyweights meet yet again

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

English FA Cup, Round of 16

Kickoff: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

It's cool to get two big teams pitted against one another in the cup, and two Premier League giants will go head to head on Saturday. Like some of the other matchups in this preview, we have seen this encounter many times already this season and this will be their fifth head-to-head. [One win for Newcastle, at home in the Premier League back in November; three for City, after two legs of the Carabao Cup semifinal legs and February's home game in the league.)

That said, claiming Pep Guardiola & Co. have the Magpies' number would be foolish, as Newcastle are capable of anything at home. They can be the most intense team in the country with the best fan atmosphere and genuine talent all over the pitch, even without injured midfielder Bruno Guimarães. Their gameplan has to be to go for it. Their issue at times this season has been a lack of clinical finishing: regardless of who plays up front (Anthony Gordon, Yoane Wissa, Nick Woltemade) or on the wings (Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, Gordon or Jacob Murphy), they must deliver.

For City, the intense title race with Arsenal has sapped a lot of energy and dropping points in midweek at home to Nottingham Forest could lead them to take a renewed focus on other opportunities for silverware. That and they have to prepare for facing Real Madrid next week in the Champions League. (Newcastle have Barcelona at home, which isn't exactly much easier.)

Erling Haaland is not 100% fit -- neither is Nico O'Reilly, and that is a problem for Guardiola, but Antoine Semenyo (seven goals in 12 games, all competitions) and Marc Guéhi have meshed extremely well since arriving during the January transfer window. They have been gamechangers for City and while Guardiola will be tempted to rotate, the squad have enough to get a fourth win in a row against Newcastle.

MY PREDICTION: Newcastle 0-2 Man City. Once again, I think City will be too strong for Newcastle. The absence of Bruno Guimarães will be felt by the home side, and I think they'll ultimately come up short again here again.