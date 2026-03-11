UCL as it happened: Man City, Chelsea humiliated by Real Madrid, PSG

Open Extended Reactions

THE CHAMPIONS!

The round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League is finally here, and we have some incredible first-leg matches to savor across Europe.

In our second night of matches happening simultaneously, we went to the Spanish capital as two heavyweights were in action with Real Madrid taking on Manchester City. Ultimately, it was the hosts that stole the show with a convincing 3-0 win over Pep Guardiola's side, thanks in part to Federico Valverde's hat trick.

We also had action in France as defending champions Paris Saint-Germain took on Chelsea in a rematch of their FIFA Club World Cup final, with the French side getting revenge in a 5-2 win. Finally, in a match of two surprise packages, we had Bodø/Glimt hosting Sporting CP, with the Norwegian side winning 3-0.

Enjoy all that happened from Wednesday's matches.