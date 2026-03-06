Foxborough official: No agreement on 2026 World Cup funding

Open Extended Reactions

A Foxborough official has insisted that no agreement has been reached over the funding of World Cup security costs, despite a commitment from organizers and the Kraft Group.

In a letter, signed by Boston Soccer 2026 president Mike Loynd and general counsel Curtis Franks, the organizers on Thursday committed to paying any public safety costs within two business days of being invoiced. The host committee also sent written documentation that Kraft Sports & Entertainment, a division of the Kraft Group that owns the stadium, will backstop the funding if needed.

At the heart of the dispute is nearly $8 million that the town says it needs to pay to local police. While Foxborough awaits money from a federal grant, which has been delayed by the partial government shutdown, town officials want the organizers to guarantee the funds up front.

Bill Yukna, chair of Foxborough Select Board, reiterated on Friday that Boston Soccer 2026's pledge was not sufficient.

"We appreciate that the Kraft Group and BS26 are moving toward addressing the concerns of the Town but, to be clear, we have not reached an agreement with respect to their proposed funding arrangement," Yukna said in a statement.

"What they have presented is essentially an agreement with themselves but such terms are not responsive to the town's requirements and will not suffice to address the Town's needs for providing security services for these events.

"We look forward to continue working with all stakeholders on this matter but any suggestion that BS26 or the Kraft Group have adequately addressed the Town's concerns is false."

In an attempt to address town officials' concerns about the host committee's finances, Loynd and Franks wrote that the committee had $2 million in its bank accounts as of Thursday morning and will receive at least $30 million more.

"With BS26's current funds, additional government funding and commercial activity, and the financial commitment from KSE, there can be no doubt that BS26 has the means to pay all amounts as they come due in connection with hosting World Cup Events," they wrote.

At a local board meeting earlier this week, two attorneys representing the host committee told town officials they would pay, but the two sides remained at odds. After the meeting, Yukna told reporters that while the host committee had made assurances, the town had "seen nothing in writing."

In the letter, the organizers wrote that they believe they have addressed "each and every one of the concerns" local police and fire chiefs identified for the World Cup.

Foxborough town officials are scheduled to vote on granting FIFA a license to use the stadium for seven World Cup games at their next meeting on March 17. Gillette Stadium is set to host its first match on June 13, when Scotland takes on Haiti.