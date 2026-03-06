Real Madrid fined after fan filmed making Nazi salute

Luis Garcia reacts to confirmation of Kylian Mbappé's knee injury and the implications for Real Madrid. (1:56)

Real Madrid have been fined €15,000 ($17,300) by UEFA, along with a suspended partial stadium closure, after a fan was seen giving an apparent Nazi salute moments before kickoff in the Champions League playoffs against Benfica.

Madrid said after the home game on Feb. 25 that it had immediately expelled the supporter from the stadium.

UEFA said Friday that its control, ethics and disciplinary board had decided to punish the Spanish club for the "racist and/or discriminatory behavior" of fans during the 2-1 win over Benfica.

The closure of 500 seats during one UEFA club competition game was suspended for a one-year probation period, during which another similar incident would activate the closure.

Real Madrid have been fined after an incident involving a fan. Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

In the first match between the teams in Lisbon, Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior alleged that he was racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

Prestianni was subsequently banned for one match as UEFA investigated the incident, a ban which was upheld after an appeal from Benfica.

Benfica also suspended five of their fans for having made monkey gestures at Vinícius after Madrid's 1-0 win on Feb. 17.

This is the second recent punishment handed out by UEFA following alleged Nazi salutes at Champions League games.

Tottenham Hotspur were fined €30,000 (£26,200/$35,100) after one of their fans was performed making the gesture during a match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.