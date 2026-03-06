Vitinha: 'Foolish' to leave PSG despite Real Madrid rumour

The 'FC TV' crew debate if Paris Saint Germain can win the UEFA Champions League again this season. (1:19)

Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha said it would be "foolish" for him to consider leaving the Ligue 1 giants amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

The world-class midfielder, who is believed to be among Madrid's top targets for the summer transfer window, has a contract with PSG until June 2029.

Asked about a potential transfer to Real Madrid, Vitinha, 26, told Canal 11: "It would be foolish to leave! I don't think it would be the best thing for me at the moment. I feel very good here at PSG. I love being here at PSG, and so does my family.

"We have a fantastic group and an incredible coach. I feel that people appreciate me a lot and I feel that I have earned that affection."

Vitinha has lifted 11 trophies, including a Ligue 1, the Champions League and the Coupe de France last season, since arriving to the French capital in 2022 from FC Porto.

The Portugal international capped off a formidable 2025 by finishing third in the Ballon d'Or vote, behind Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal and his PSG teammate Ousmane Dembélé.

Not even a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia would tempt Vitinha to leave Les Parisiens.

"Let's not be naive," he said when asked about a future in the Saudi Pro League.

"I'm more committed to having a stable career. I already earn very well here in Europe, at a big club. Doubling or tripling that salary wouldn't make me any happier."

Vitinha has six goals, and eight assists in 34 appearances for PSG. PSG, coached by Luis Enrique, are at the top of Ligue 1 and host Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 opener on March 11.