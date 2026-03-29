Tottenham and Igor Tudor part ways with club deep in relegation mire

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Tottenham Hotspur have parted company with head coach Igor Tudor by mutual consent after just 44 days in the role, the club confirmed on Sunday.

Tudor was only appointed last month and won just one of his seven matches as Spurs slipped closer to the relegation zone.

The 47-year-old replaced Thomas Frank on a short-term basis and was initially mooted as a possible permanent candidate but his sole victory came against Atletico Madrid -- which wasn't enough to avoid exiting the Champions League round-of-16, 7-5 on aggregate. They are currently 17th place in the Premier League, one point above the bottom three.

Tudor's final game in charge was last weekend's 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, shortly after which he was informed of the death of his father Mario.

Sources have told ESPN that Tudor was given time to process that bereavement before the both parties decided the best move was for Tudor to move on.

Tottenham Hotspur have called time on Igor Tudor's brief spell in charge of the club. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

The club said in a statement: "We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect.

"Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of goalkeeping coach and physical coach.

"We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time."

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Sources have told ESPN that coach Bruno Saltor will lead training for the next few days with the vast majority of the first-team squad away on international duty.

Spurs expect to appoint a new head coach in the coming days in time for a training block ahead of their next game, a Premier League trip to Sunderland on April 12.

It is unclear whether the club will make a permanent appointment or install another interim. Sources have told ESPN that Roberto de Zerbi is one of the club's leading candidates along with USNMT head coach -- and former Tottenham manager -- Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino is committed to leading USMNT at this summer's World Cup but has expressed a willingness to return to England while sources say De Zerbi is interested in taking over at Spurs but only if they avoid relegation.

De Zerbi had shown a reluctance to take over immediately but Spurs were attempting to convince the Italian -- out of work after leaving Marseille in February -- to change his mind.

Short-term alternatives include Sean Dyche while Adi Hutter has also been linked with the post. Hutter has managed a host of clubs including Red Bull Salzburg, Young Boys, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach and Monaco.

Former Spurs managers Harry Redknapp and Tim Sherwood have expressed a willingness to rejoin the club if asked while Ryan Mason, who has stepped in before in similar circumstances, is out of work after leaving West Brom.

Tottenham have previously considered Fulham boss Marco Silva, Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner.