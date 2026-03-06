Nottingham Forest sporting director Edu facing uncertain future - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Edu Gaspar's future as Nottingham Forest sporting director is uncertain, sources have told ESPN, amid reports he has been asked to stay away from the club.

The sporting director has not been present at Nottingham Forest's last three matches against Fenerbahce, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City in what has become a turbulent, difficult campaign for the club.

Forest are on their fourth manager of season, having sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Sean Dyche with Vitor Pereira now in charge.

Sources say Edu's future is far from certain at Forest, though another source close to the club said he continues to work for the club as normal despite not being at their last three matches.

Edu has missed Forest's last three games. Getty

This comes amid reports from the BBC and Telegraph saying he has been asked stay away from the training ground.

However, the club's immediate concern is to improve their league position, with Forest 17th in the table, tied on points with 18th placed West Ham.

Edu joined Forest in July as their global head of football. At the time, the club said his role was to "oversee all football-related functions, including recruitment, performance, squad strategy and player development."

Meanwhile, ESPN Brasil has reported Edu is on Flamengo's radar as an option to replace under-pressure sporting director José Boto.

Sources have told ESPN Edu is admired by president Luiz Eduardo Baptista and Boto is likely to be dismissed when a suitable candidate has been lined up to replace him.

- Forest survive Fenerbahce rally to secure last 16 spot

- Ranked: The 10 worst Premier League teams, relative to spending

Flamengo sacked manager Filipe Luís this week, fresh from an 8-0 victory and four titles last year, and have turned to Leonardo Jardim as his successor.

Additional reporting from ESPN Brasil's Pedro Ivo Almeida.