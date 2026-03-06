Santos president explains Joao Basso departure after Neymar criticism

Open Extended Reactions

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira understands why Neymar was upset to see teammate Joao Basso let go this week but insists the decision taken by the club was a professional one.

The Brazilian outfit announced earlier this week that Basso, 29, who first arrived at Santos in 2023, had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Basso had played only two games for Santos this season and the Brazilian defender was under contract until December. Neymar said in a message of support to Basso on Instagram.

"Jhonny Basso... Good luck in your new chapter, brother. I'm sad to see you leaving this way... you're too professional and deserved more respect! But that's life, isn't it? I only wish you good things... I'll always be rooting for you."

Asked about Neymar's comments, Teixeira said: "You need to ask Neymar what he meant. The club's decisions are professional decisions.

"I think he spoke out of emotion and friendship with Basso. We respect that, but the decisions are professional decisions."

Sources told ESPN that Basso, who was considered surplus to requirements by Santos coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, had offers to leave Santos in recent transfer windows but opted to remain.