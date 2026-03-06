Flamengo president: Sacking Filipe Luís wasn't 'impulsive'

Open Extended Reactions

Flamengo president Luiz Eduardo Baptista concedes the decision to dismiss Filipe Luís, one of the most decorated coaches in the club's history, was difficult but insists it was necessary for the club to keep their winning tradition.

Filipe Luís, 40, was dismissed on Tuesday shortly after his team's 8-0 win at Madureira saw them reach the Carioca Championship final, with Leonardo Jardim named later as his replacement.

"The decision was made from a sporting perspective, within the professional structure of the club," Baptista said.

"Decisions are neither individual nor impulsive. They are based 100% on facts.. .I've said since day one at the club, my commitment is 100% to Flamengo, present and future. Professionalism doesn't mean the absence of difficult decisions. It's always difficult... It was done quickly because there's a cause-and-effect process.

Filipe Luís was sacked by Flamengo. Wagner Meier/Getty Images

"When you communicate a decision, however difficult it may be, it doesn't mean it's devoid of explanation; there was a lot of conversation, points were debated that somehow raised important concerns for the present and future winner."

Filipe Luís had signed a new contract with Flamengo in December after guiding the side to the Brazilian Serie A title, the Copa Libertadores, the Campeonato Carioca and the Brazil Supercopa in 2025.

Flamengo, however, have endured their worst start to a season in a decade, taking just four points from their opening three league games while losing the Brazilian Super Cup title to Corinthians and falling to Lanús of Argentina in the South American Recopa.

"Decisions are always made with the purpose of a winning future," Baptista said.

"I have a responsibility to the institution, which is reflected in the anthem: to win, win, and win. Within this council, looking in the mirror at myself, it's absolutely clear that this was very much at risk this year. I believe I have to make this decision for you, the people who elected me.

"My role and responsibility as president is to assess the facts, to question whether what we are experiencing will lead Flamengo to a winning place. When the answer is no, you either correct course or you change.

- Nottingham Forest sporting director Edu facing uncertain future - sources

- Why did Flamengo sack their coach after four titles in a year and an 8-0 win?

- Flamengo president: 'Why couldn't I bring in Jürgen Klopp?'

"The attempt to correct course was made, and we understood that it was not possible. We made the decision we had to make. A difficult decision, however bad it may seem, when you are faced with situations where you see no positive prospect, it is better to make a decision today than tomorrow. Even if they bother the fans."

Filipe Luís steered Flamengo to 64 wins in 101 games in charge, with only 15 defeats.

The former Atlético Madrid and Chelsea left-back had helped the side win 10 trophies, including two Brazilian league titles and two Copa Libertadores before beginning his coaching career in 2024.