Cristiano Ronaldo injury 'more serious' than expected

Cristiano Ronaldo's hamstring injury is "more serious" than first anticipated, Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus said Friday, with the Portugal captain traveling to Madrid to undergo treatment.

Ronald limped off the pitch in Al Nassr's 3-1 league win over Al Fayha last weekend.

Al Nassr did not provide an exact timeline for the 41-year-old's recovery.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's home league game against Neom SC, Jesus said: "In the last game, Cristiano left with a muscle injury.

"After the tests he underwent, it became clear that it is a more serious injury than we were expecting. He will need rest and recovery. Cristiano will travel to Spain for treatment, as will other players who were injured.

"He will need treatment from his personal physiotherapist. We hope he will return soon to help the team."

Ronaldo will be hoping to recover in time for Portugal's international friendlies later this month.

Portugal take on Mexico at the renovated Azteca stadium on March 28 before facing the United States on March 31 in Atlanta in preparation for the World Cup.

Ronaldo is third in the Saudi Pro League top scorers' table. The Portugal captain has scored 21 times, while English forward Ivan Toney is top of the scoring charts with 23 goals from 23 games for Al Ahli.

Al Nassr are two points clear of Al Ahli at the top of the Saudi Pro League.