Mansfield Town 1-2 Arsenal: Eze scores stunner as Gunners enter FA Cup quarterfinals

Eberechi Eze came off the bench to score the eventual winner as Arsenal overcame a spirited Mansfield side to enter the quarterfinals.

The Gunners took the lead in the first half against the run of play through Noni Madueke before the hosts drew level soon after the break through Will Evans.

For a brief period, it looked there was another cup upset on the cards but Eze smashed home a stunning goal minutes after coming on to drag the Gunners into the next round.

It's the first time since the 2019-20 season that Arsenal have made the quarterfinals. The last time they did so, they won the competition.

Beyond the fact that Arsenal remain in the hunt on all four front this season, Mikel Arteta will take encouragement from 16-year-old Max Dowman's showing on an afternoon he became the youngest-ever Arsenal player to start in the FA Cup.

