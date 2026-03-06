Ousmane Dembélé back for PSG vs. Monaco after calf injury

Open Extended Reactions

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé has been included in Paris Saint-Germain's squad for its Ligue 1 game at home to AS Monaco on Friday.

Dembélé had missed the last three games with a calf injury, after limping off in the first half during the first leg of the Champions League playoff game at Monaco three weeks ago.

PSG coach Luis Enrique did not say whether Dembélé will start the game.

Defending champion PSG host two-time champion Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 game at Parc des Princes next Wednesday.