Inter Miami's Mascherano hails Lionel Messi 'one of a kind' as he nears 900 goal milestone

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano labeled Lionel Messi as "one of a kind" as the Argentine forward looks to reach 900 career goals on Saturday night when playing against D.C. United.

Messi currently boasts 898 goals since his professional debut with Barcelona on Nov, 16, 2003.

"[I am] a privileged spectator, nothing more, nothing less," Mascherano said. "I haven't contributed much to him scoring goals, neither with assists nor now as a coach. I've been lucky enough to see most, or many, of the goals he's scored, much closer than you all, and that's a privilege. The number we're talking about [900] is insane, and that's why Leo is a one of a kind."

The majority of Messi's goals come from his time in La Liga with Barcelona, totaling 672 before adding to his tally with 79 at Inter Miami and 32 at Paris Saint-Germain. Internationally, the reigning World Cup champion has recorded 115 goals for the Argentina national team.

His recent goal-scoring efforts propelled Messi to the 2025 MLS golden boot, netting 29 goals throughout the regular season campaign to become the league's top scorer of that season. He also earned the 2025 MLS MVP award, becoming the first ever player to win the award on two consecutive occasions.

Lionel Messi is two goals shy of the 900 mark. Mark Thorstenson - Orlando City/MLS via Getty Images

But Messi is no stranger to making history. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner holds the world record for most goals scored in a single calendar year after netting 91 in 69 games in 2012, scoring 79 for Barcelona and 12 for Argentina.

He also stands as the fastest player, on record, to score 100 goals in the Champions League by doing so in 123 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo stands as the only active player to reach the 900-goal milestone after achieving the target in September 2024. Messi, however, leads in second as the active player with the most goals leaving Robert Lewandowski at third.