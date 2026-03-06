West Ham's Nuno Espirito Santo calls on PGMOL to clarify corners

Open Extended Reactions

Nuno Espirito Santo has called for clarification of what goes on during corners. Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images.

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has called on the referees' chief to visit clubs and explain what constitutes a foul at set-pieces.

Grappling in the penalty area at corners and throw-ins has become a major issue in the Premier League this season.

And Nuno says he has already expressed his concerns to PGMOL boss Howard Webb.

Nuno, whose Hammers side play set-piece specialists Brentford in the FA Cup on Monday, said: "What the referee has now allowed, what's happening in the set-piece situation is, I'll say, almost crazy.

"I think they should review it. I think they should come to the clubs and speak to the players try to really explain to them what is a foul, what is a contact, how far can you go on this contact so the players are more clear on their actions, because we are seeing things that are not normal.

"I can see that many of them are fouls; the contacts, the holding, the grabbing, the blocks. The contacts allowed to the goalkeepers makes the goalkeepers' life very, very difficult.

"Many things are happening. They are changing the history of the games. Some of them are legal, some of them are OK, but most of them are contacts that go much further than what is allowed in football.

"It's my personal consideration, and I already had the chance to address this worry to Howard Webb. He was sensible enough to recognise that something is going on.

"It's not only me. I think it goes through all the league."