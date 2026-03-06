Leeds urge fans to respect pause in play for Ramadan

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit out against the boo's for the Ramadan fast break in their 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. (0:56)

Leeds have called for fans to respect a pause in play during Sunday's home FA Cup tie against Norwich to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast.

A similar halt to play in Leeds' recent defeat to Manchester City at Elland Road was met by boos from some sections of the ground, leading to widespread condemnation, including criticism from Pep Guardiola.

Leeds, who face boss Daniel Farke's former club Norwich in a fifth-round kick off at 4.30 p.m., said in a statement they were "asking for respect to be shown."

The club said: "At an appropriate time following sunset in Leeds at 5:56p.m., which will be around the 75th minute of our clash with the Canaries, the referee will call a halt to proceedings for a brief period allowing players from both sides to take on fluids and energy supplements in line with agreed protocol.

"A pause also took place during our Premier League fixture with Manchester City last weekend, which led to booing from some supporters which was disappointing and unexpected. Having taken time to reflect, there were also several mitigating circumstances which led to this."

During Leeds vs. Norwich in the FA Cup, there will be a pause in play for players to break their fast. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Leeds accepted they "should have been more proactive with our communications in advance of the Manchester City fixture to explain to supporters that this was going to happen."

They also said that a displayed message on the big screen at Elland Road could not be seen by "approximately 25 per cent of the stadium" and that a controversial 'injury break' in their previous game against City at the Etihad Stadium, which led to a 'tactical timeout' for City, had helped cause confusion.

Leeds added: "To be clear, Leeds United Football Club explicitly condemn any supporters in the home or away sections who actively boo players observing Ramadan and use the protocol in place to break their fast.

"On Sunday against Norwich City, there is an opportunity to show the very best of Leeds United, and that everyone is welcome at Elland Road."

Meanwhile, Farke has insisted he should not have been sent off for confronting the referee after the home defeat to City.

Farke said he had reluctantly accepted his one-match touchline ban in order to draw a line under the episode, but was "still struggling a bit" with the Football Association's punishment, which included an £8,000 ($10,700) fine.

The ban means he will not be in the dugout on Sunday against his former club.

Farke was shown a red card by referee Peter Bankes after jogging on to the Elland Road pitch to remonstrate with the match official after his side's 1-0 defeat.

- Pep Guardiola condemns booing of Ramadan fasting break

- Daniel Farke doubts if Leeds booing was for Ramadan break

"I think for jogging, it's not correct to be sent off," Farke said. "There was not one bad word, no accusation, no bad language whatsoever. I don't think the red card should stand.

"However, I have not appealed, just for one simple reason, because [if I did] we will speak two more weeks about this topic and everyone should concentrate on football, and this is why I simply accept the ban."

An FA Statement released earlier on Friday read: "Daniel Farke has been sanctioned for misconduct following the Premier League fixture between Leeds and Manchester City on Saturday February 28.

"It was alleged that the manager entered the field of play at full-time to confront the match official/s, contrary to Law 12 of the Laws of the Game. Daniel Farke subsequently admitted the charge against him and accepted the standard one-match suspension and £8,000 fine."