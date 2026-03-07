Transfer rumors, news: Next Tottenham manager candidates emerge

The "ESPN FC" crew discuss Tottenham's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, leaving them just one point above the relegation zone. (2:22)

Tottenham Hotspur could replace manager Igor Tudor before the end of the season, while Barcelona eye Spurs' most promising young defender.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

Igor Tudor has lost all three of his games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur so far. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

- Tottenham Hotspur are in the midst of a fierce relegation battle to stay in the Premier League, but it hasn't stopped them from looking for their next manager. According to the Telegraph, Spurs have held talks with Roberto de Zerbi, and the return of Mauricio Pochettino has also be discussed. However, there could be another short-term change in the dugout even sooner. The Telegraph also reports that Spurs are weighing their options with interim boss Igor Tudor losing all three of his games in charge so far. TeamTalk reports that former striker Robbie Keane, who is in charge at Ferencvarosi, could be an option, while club legend Glenn Hoddle has offered his services in the Daily Mail.

- Barcelona are closely monitoring Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic, Sky Germany have revealed. The 19-year-old is on loan at Bundesliga club Hamburg, where he has been a regular starter. While the German outfit are said to be "pushing" for a second loan spell next season, Spurs instead want to integrate him into the first team. Barcelona have added Vušković to their center back shortlist.

- Trabzonspor are unwilling to meet Manchester United's £40 million valuation for goalkeeper André Onana, according to the Manchester Evening News. Onana has spent this season on loan at the Turkish club, where he has made 21 appearances in the league to date. As things stand, Trabzonspor would be unwilling to make the transfer permanent, meaning the Cameroon international is likely to return to Old Trafford this summer.

- Juventus are yet to advance on a deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Xaver Schlager on a free transfer, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Austria midfielder held talks with Juve back in January, but a deal is no closer to being completed two months on. The Italian giants are still assessing several midfield options, with Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali also linked with a move in recent weeks.

- Arsenal and Manchester United are "watching" Hertha Berlin wunderkind Kennet Eichhorn, according to journalist Christian Falk. Dubbed the "next Toni Kroos," the 16-year-old has been a sensation in the 2.Bundesliga, and as such, is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe. A host of Bundesliga clubs also want to sign Eichhorn, including Bayern Munich, who have been tracking his development for a long time. The German youth international has a release clause in his contract that means he could be available for less than €10 million this summer.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's resident scouting expert Tor-Kristian Karlsen on Eichhorn:

Usually lined up in a double pivot, Eichhorn has impressed most with how effortlessly he's taken his composed, mature game from academy level to senior football. There's no panic in possession or sense of being affected by the occasion. He operates as if he has all the time in the world by scanning, receiving and distributing the ball with the same natural rhythm that made him stand out in Hertha's youth ranks. Inevitably, the Toni Kroos comparisons have started to emerge. While Kroos was more advanced at the same age, Eichhorn shares the same clarity in decision-making, the sublime first touch, the ability to receive the ball on the half-turn, and the innate sense of when to speed the game up or slow it down. He already averages close to four progressive passes per 90 minutes, which indicates how willing he is to advance the play. However, his distribution range is wide as he can recycle possession under pressure, penetrate central lines or switch play with a 35-40 meter diagonal that changes the attacking dynamics in a split second.

OTHER RUMORS

- Napoli will move quickly to try and tie midfielder Scott McTominay down to a new bumper deal. The Scotland international continues to attract interest from the Premier League. (Goal)

- Juventus are monitoring Brentford right-back Michael Kayode. Scouts from the Serie A club have been to watch his last two matches. (Nicolo Schira)

- Aston Villa are monitoring Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile and could make a move for the Italy international in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Greuther Fürth defender Reno Münz is "one to watch" for the summer transfer window, with several Bundesliga clubs showing an interest in him. (Sky Germany)

- Arsenal are leading the race to sign Leon Goretzka, despite the player holding concrete talks with Atletico Madrid earlier this year. (Christian Falk)

- Antoine Griezmann has decided to stay at Atletico Madrid for another season, despite attracting interest from MLS club Orlando City. (L'Equipe)

- Manchester City are sure to offer England international Phil Foden a new contract when his existing deal expires at the end of next season. (The Athletic)

- Aston Villa and Manchester United are monitoring Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson. (Ekrem Konur)

- Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has "no intention" of pushing for a transfer at the end of the season. (Football Insider)