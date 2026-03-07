Liverpool's Andy Robertson hails Rio Ngumoha's 'unbelievable' FA Cup display

Open Extended Reactions

Andy Robertson has praised Rio Ngumoha's "unbelievable" performance in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ngumoha was a standout performer as Arne Slot's side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Making just his fourth Liverpool start, the 17-year-old was a constant threat for the visitors at Molineux Stadium and Robertson believes he has a very bright future ahead.

"He's a great kid," the Scotland international said. "He wants to listen and to learn. Him and Trey [Nyoni] have been with us every single day and they are both special players, but they are also special people in terms of wanting to learn and improve. Credit to their families, you can tell they have been brought up the right way.

"I said to Rio before the game that I wanted him to focus on his decision-making because at times, he can try and take on the whole team. He is only young and that is the exciting part but his decision-making tonight was unbelieveable. He knew when to go one-vs-one and he knew when to take on his man, go down the line, or cut inside or involve other players.

"It was a real all-round performance from him. Credit to him. That was another 70 minutes in his legs and he is only going to get better. If he keeps playing like that then the future is bright, but the here and now is bright as well, and that is all you can ask for from these young lads. He is a credit to himself and hopefully long may that continue."

Robertson opened the scoring for Liverpool with a stunning solo strike before teeing up Mohamed Salah to net the visitors' second. Curtis Jones made sure of the victory before Hwang Hee-Chan scored a consolation for Wolves in stoppage time.

Reflecting on his goal, Robertson said: "Most of them in my Liverpool career have probably gone over the bar, so obviously I just got it out of my feet and it was a good strike. As soon as I hit it, thankfully I knew it was in.

"It was such a crucial time and to go and get the second so quickly after it was so important to try and get through and into the last eight. We're now one game away from Wembley and if we perform like we did tonight against whoever, then we have got a chance."