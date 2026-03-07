Ryan Gravenberch signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Arne Slot reacts to his sides FA Cup victory over Wolves following their Premier League defeat to them earlier in the week. (2:43)

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield, the Premier League club has announced.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 and was a standout performer as Arne Slot's side won the Premier League title last term. Sources have told ESPN he has signed a six-year deal, running to the end of the 2031-32 season.

While the Netherlands international has struggled to consistently replicate last season's outstanding form in recent months, the view inside Anfield is that his best years are still ahead of him.

He is one of a number of key players Liverpool are keen to tie down to new deals, with discussions continuing to take place with fellow midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

