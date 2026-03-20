Is there VAR in the Women's Champions League?

Alex Scott & Fara Williams react to the Women's Champions League quarterfinal draw featuring a Clásico and an all WSL affair between Arsenal and Chelsea. (1:44)

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The business end of the UEFA Women's Champions League is upon us, and we have some mouth-watering clashes in the offing.

Women's football heavyweights OL Lyoness and Wolfsburg, who have played four finals against each other in the past, meet again in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, UWCL debutants Manchester United have been drawn against Bayern Munich in their first-ever quarterfinal.

UWCL on Disney+: Schedule, format, more Everything you need to know about this year's Women's Champions League, which will be streamed entirely on Disney+. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

After years of fighting over supremacy in the Women's Super League, Arsenal and Chelsea are set to meet for the first time in Europe on what is arguably the pick of the ties. However, the Women's Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid provides it stiff competition.

With margins so high as teams get ready to battle for European football's top prize, there is little room for error. Especially when it comes to refereeing decisions.

So let's answer the big question ...

Is there VAR in the UWCL?

Yes, VAR has been in use in the Women's Champions League since the start of the League Phase.

Was it there in previous seasons?

Yes, but this is the first time it is in use for the entire duration of the competition.

VAR was introduced for the first time in the 2020 final between OL Lyonnes and Wolfsburg. It was again used exclusively for the 2021 final the following season, before being implemented from the quarterfinals onwards from 2021-22.

VAR is in use all through the UWCL this season. Getty

And is goal-line technology in use?

It is available for use only in the final. From next season onwards, it will be in place from the quarterfinals onwards.

Have there been any major VAR incidents this season?

Where there is VAR, there is controversy. So of course, we've had some divisive decisions this year too.

In Round 2 of the League Phase, Manchester United defender Dominique Janssen saw VAR upgrade her yellow card to a red after a tackle on Atletico Madrid's Gio Garbelini.

"I think the first decision of the referee giving a yellow card, in my opinion, was the correct one," former England international Fara Williams said on the Disney+ broadcast. "You can slow tackles down, and the more you slow a tackle down, the worse they look.

"I feel like VAR have reacted more on the damage and the outcome of the opponent as opposed to actually the contact of the player's tackle.

"I think VAR on this occasion got that one wrong."

The red card didn't ultimately hurt United, with Marc Skinner's side holding on to win 1-0. The same can't be said for the clash between Bayern Munich and Juventus in the League Phase.

Dominique Janssen's yellow card was upgraded to a red, Getty

The game was level at 1-1 going into added time, when Lea Schüller's effort was cleared off the line in the 95th minute. The referee deemed it wasn't a goal but was called to the camera to review the decision.

The replays were inconclusive over whether the ball had crossed the line, and after a lengthy VAR check the goal was awarded to give Bayern a 2-1 win.

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As it turned out, the three points separated the two teams in the final league standings. Bayern finished fourth to directly enter the quarterfinals while Juventus had to settle for the playoff round, where they were eventually knocked out by Wolfsburg.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Canzi said even if you watched the incident 20 times, you wouldn't be able to decide if it was in or out.

"We lost a point, which for us was life," he said in an interview to Disney+.