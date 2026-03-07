Germany's Julian Brandt to leave Borussia Dortmund in summer

Open Extended Reactions

COLOGNE, Germany -- Julian Brandt is to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken told broadcaster Sky on Saturday that the club and player had agreed not to extend Brandt's contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Ricken was speaking after Brandt set up Maximilian Beier's goal in Dortmund's nervy 2-1 win at Cologne in the Bundesliga.

"There have already been a few reports, and it's simply that there were open talks and everyone agreed that the expiring contract wouldn't be extended," Ricken said.

"He played a few hundred games for Borussia Dortmund. I think we can only be grateful to him for playing with us for seven years. He was sometimes criticized, but even today with his assist, I loved his style."

Julian Brandt is set to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Brandt, who joined the team from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019, will be 30 years old on May 2. Altogether he scored 56 goals in 298 games for Dortmund.

"We can reorient ourselves a bit," Ricken said. "So, it can be an opportunity for both sides, but it was OK for both of us. We ultimately reached an agreement, and I think we're parting with a great deal of respect. But as I said, for both of us it's another opportunity."

Brandt played 48 games for Germany, but none since a Nations League encounter with Hungary in November 2024.

Ricken said the decision would have no influence on whether Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck stays with the club. Schlotterbeck's contract expires next year and it's unclear if he will stay amid reported interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Ricken said Dortmund will offer team captain Emre Can a contract extension. The defender is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.