VAR review: Why was Wrexham's Dobson sent off for his challenge on Garnacho?

Chelsea gets a tough test from Wrexham, but prevails 4-2 to advance in the FA Cup. (1:40)

Video assistant referee causes controversy every week in the Premier League and also in the FA Cup, but how are decisions made and are they correct?

This season, we take a look at the major incidents to examine and explain the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

Andy Davies (@andydaviesref) is a former Select Group referee, with over 12 seasons on the elite list, working across the Premier League and Championship. With extensive experience at the elite level, he has operated within the VAR space in the Premier League and offers a unique insight into the processes, rationale and protocols that are delivered on a Premier League matchday.

Referee: Peter Bankes

VAR: Paul Howard

Time: 92 minutes

Incident: VAR overturn, possible red card challenge

What happened: Wrexham's George Dobson flew into a late challenge on Chelsea attacker Alejandro Garnacho. Referee Peter Bankes' original decision on field was a yellow card for a reckless challenge. VAR Paul Howard recommended an on-field review for a possible red card, Serious Foul Play (SFP) challenge.

VAR decision: Following an on-field review, the referee decided that the challenge was dangerous with intensity and endangered the safety of an opponent; final decision is a red card.

VAR Paul Howard has to take the emotion out of any check, and it didn't take long for him to recommend an on-field review for a possible red card for serious foul play. The replays clearly made Howard feel uncomfortable with a yellow card.

His rationale over the communications to referee Bankes described the challenge was made with speed, intensity and contact was high up on the shin, clearly endangering the safety of his opponent. Once Bankes had seen the replays himself, he very quickly agreed, rescinded his original yellow card and produced the red.

Verdict / Insight: Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney told the BBC's FA Cup broadcast that he thought the decision was a little harsh. With all due respect, the referee got this one correct. Ultimately, the speed of the challenge, coupled with high contact, meant this challenge met the considerations for a red card. Dobson had to make the challenge; Garnacho was away and likely to create a positive opportunity for his team.

I don't believe the point and level of contact on its own met the criteria for SFP. However, it's difficult to disagree when you apply the speed and intensity that Dobson endangered the safety of his opponent.