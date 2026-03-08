USMNT gets injury scare as Sergiño Dest 'out for a little while'

With 100 days to go until the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Herculez Gomez picks his USMNT XI to start their opening clash with Paraguay. (2:54)

United States defender Sergiño Dest limped off with an apparent hamstring injury during PSV Eindhoven's 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday, with the player later saying he will be "out for a little while" but hopes to be back in action before the end of the season.

The injury puts his inclusion in the national team's upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Portugal in serious doubt.

Dest grabbed his left hamstring and screamed in pain while covering his eyes after tumbling in his own penalty area chasing Alkmaar's Wouter Goes in the second half. The fullback was substituted in the 57th minute, leaving the field with the assistance of two medical staff, unable to put weight on his left leg.

"He landed on the ground after a full sprint and grabbed his hamstring. That's usually not good news," PSV coach Peter Bosz said.

The U.S. hosts Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on March 31 in warmup matches for the World Cup, which it is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada in June and July.

"I'm out for a little while to do what I love the most! But one thing for sure this is NOT the end of the season! I'll do everything in my power to make sure that I'm coming back asap on the right timing! Thanks for the messages won't let you guys down!" Dest said in a post on Instagram

Dest, 25, has two goals in 37 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

Sergiño Dest went down injured in PSV Eindhoven's win over AZ Alkmaar. Jeroen Putmans/Soccrates/Getty Image

He joined PSV from Barcelona but was sidelined for nearly 11 months after tearing an ACL in April 2024, missing that year's Copa América.

If Dest were to be unable to play at the World Cup, versatile Juventus player Tim Weah -- who is on loan at Marseille -- could take his place. Alex Freeman and Joe Scally are also potential options.

Fellow American Ricardo Pepi scored PSV's winner from close range in the 86th. It was his 10th league goal this season and 13th over 26 games in all competitions.

Pepi has two goals in three games since returning from a broken arm suffered in January.

"I am very happy that I was able to play 90 minutes and also scored," Pepi said. "It feels good to be back and to contribute to this important victory at home."

"Of course [this season] has been frustrating due to injuries and therefore I had to be patient, but I got myself through."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.