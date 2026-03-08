Kepa Arrizabalaga impressed by 'special' Arsenal teens Max Dowman, Marli Salmon

Open Extended Reactions

Kepa Arrizabalaga applauded "special kids" Max Dowman and Marli Salmon after the 16-year-old pair caught the eye in Arsenal's FA Cup victory at Mansfield.

Mikel Arteta started the highly-rated academy products as the Premier League leaders made nine changes for Saturday lunchtime's fifth-round trip to a sold-out One Call Stadium.

Dowman impressed on a challenging afternoon in Mansfield where, aged 16 years and 66 days, he became Arsenal's youngest ever player in the FA Cup on his first appearance since November following an ankle issue.

Defender Salmon's performance also belied his tender years despite inadvertently helping Will Evans cancel out Noni Madueke's opener on a day when super sub Eberechi Eze secured a 2-1 win and a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa said: "Wow -- at 16, they play at the highest level. And how they play -- they play so well.

"They're special kids who are used to training with us, they're used to being around us.

"They had the opportunity, I think they took it, and I'm so happy for them."

Jaden Dixon also showed flashes of quality after the 18-year-old, signed from Stoke at the end of the winter window, made his debut off the bench.

Arsenal had to dig deeper than they may have expected but tougher tests lie ahead, with Champions League last-16 fixtures against Bayer Leverkusen coming either side of next Saturday's home Premier League clash against Everton.

March ends with the Carabao Cup final against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as Arteta looks to win his first trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 2020 and Kepa knows mentality will be key, just as it was in Mansfield.

"The goal was to be in the next round, and we're ready," the Spain international said.

"We now have the [Champions League] with a couple of big games, and we'll be focused.

"We knew a little bit these types of games and competition is always difficult.

"It was tricky today, we were focused and we knew what was going on. So, yeah, the most important thing is that we're through.

"I think we were expecting that. We have to play these types of games - they're not easy. The pitch, you have to adapt - there are no excuses. We had to adapt and win the game."