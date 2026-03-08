Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid join Arsenal in race for Tonali

Pep Guardiola speaks after receiving a yellow card in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Newcastle in the FA Cup, which will result in a 2 game touchline ban. (2:21)

Guardiola: There are still things after ten years I do not understand (2:21)

Real Madrid have taken an interest in Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, while Bernardo Silva is set to leave Manchester City this summer.

Sandro Tonali has signed a new one-year deal at Newcastle after his 10-month betting ban. (Photo by Peter Lous/PA Images via Getty Images)

- Real Madrid sent scouts to watch Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this weekend in the FA Cup, The Sun reports. While the Italy international has yet to indicate a desire to leave St. James' Park, several clubs are monitoring the situation with an eye to a potential move in the summer. Tonali is under contract at Newcastle until 2030, meaning any potential deal won't come at a bargain. Arsenal and Manchester City have also been linked with him, although it remains to be seen whether any tangible offers will be lodged once the transfer window reopens.

- Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is expected to leave the club on a free transfer this summer, according to transfer journalist Matteo Moretto, putting an end to his nine years at the Etihad. As things stand, no negotiations have taken place between the two parties over a contract extension. Silva has been a constant under Pep Guardiola in his reign as City boss, winning six Premier League titles together as well as the Champions League.

- Manchester United have added Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier to their midfield shortlist, reports the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old has been one of Bournemouth's best performers this season, with nine goal involvements in 25 Premier League matches to date. Tavernier is also wanted by Aston Villa, who enquired about his availability back in January. As for Man United, their pursuit could hinge upon UEFA Champions League qualification next season, chiefly due to the potential revenue generated by being back in the competition.

- Borussia Dortmund have been closely monitoring the development of FC Köln winger Said El Mala, BILD reports. Internally, bosses at the German club have discussed a summer move for El Mala, although strong competition is expected from Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign in the Bundesliga this season, where he has scored eight goals in 25 appearances. He is under contract at Köln until June 2030.

- Juventus are "very satisfied" with Jérémie Boga's performances this season and are now set to sign him permanently, reports Italian journalist Nicolo Schira. The winger is on loan at Juve from Nice, although the Serie A giants have an option to make the deal a permanent one for a €4.8 million fee. A contract running until 2029 has already been prepared for the former Chelsea academy graduate.

- Liverpool do not intend to exercise their buy-back option for Bayer Leverkusen center back Jarrell Quansah, contrary to reports. The Premier League club have an option to bring Quansah back to Anfield for a fixed fee. (Football Insider)

- Mainz could opt to allow Germany under-21 international Paul Nebel leave the club this summer, with Eintracht Frankfurt among his suitors. (BILD)

- Napoli are evaluating how feasible it would be to sign RB Leipzig winger Eljif Elmas on a permanent deal. The 26-year-old wants to stay in Naples beyond his loan spell. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle United are likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with Nick Pope's future at the club now uncertain. (The Athletic)