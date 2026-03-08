Andy Robertson 'never not committed' to Liverpool amid Tottenham links

Arne Slot reacts to his sides FA Cup victory over Wolves following their Premier League defeat to them earlier in the week. (2:43)

Andy Robertson has insisted he was "never not committed" to Liverpool despite January interest from Tottenham Hotspur and said his contract saga will not be played out in public.

Liverpool entered talks with Spurs in January after Robertson indicated his interest in a move. The Scotland international has lost his place in the first team this season following the arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth last summer, however he ultimately decided to remain at Anfield amid a host of defensive injuries.

"There was obviously interest there," Robertson said. "There were discussions had with both sets of clubs. But the decision was that I wanted to stay. We stayed at Liverpool and that was the decision made.

"I was never not committed. I've been committed to Liverpool for the last eight and a half or nine years now and I'll be committed until I'm no longer needed. That's always been my mindset. This club has given me everything and I've given this club everything. It's been a fantastic relationship so hopefully that continues and obviously January happened, but it is now gone.

"Now we move forward and like I said, my focus never came off trying to help the lads on the pitch and in training. Whatever was happening behind the scenes happened, and all I can say is that I kept focusing on football."

Robertson is out of contract in the summer and is unlikely to be shortage of suitors should he depart as a free agent.

Reflecting on his future, the 31-year-old said: "I've always said that will stay between me and the club. I don't think it will get played out in public. It is not one of them. I have got an amazing relationship with Richard [Hughes] and with Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards.

"I've had a good relationship with these people and these people brought me to the football club. They have helped make me who I am, so in that respect, we've had a fantastic relationship. I think out of respect to them, and they have respected me, then the conversations will be in-house. When a decision is made, and we're getting to the point where I only have three months left on my contract, it will be announced to you guys."

Robertson was a standout performer for Liverpool as they eased past Wolves in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday night. The Scotland international registered both a goal and an assist at Molineux Stadium and believes Liverpool could still end the season strongly despite their inconsistent form.

"My thought process is I want to win trophies at Liverpool," Robertson said. "That has always been my focus. Every season, I want to win trophies, whether that is an FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the Champions League, the Premier League.

"I always want to win trophies because the club demands it and the fans demand it. That has never changed. All of our focus is on trying to make this season as successful as possible. It's not gone the way that we wanted in the league -- that is clear. We're out of the Carabao Cup, so we have got two chances. If we have more performances like we did (on Friday) then we have a chance. If we play like Tuesday then we have no chance. So we need to try and find that consistency.

"Hopefully at the end of the season we can all have a smile on our faces and that is obviously what we are working towards."