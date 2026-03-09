When is the FA Cup quarterfinal draw? How to watch in UK, date, start time, ball numbers, more

Open Extended Reactions

With the FA Cup Fifth Round coming to an end on Monday night as West Ham United take on Brentford, we will be down to our final eight teams and in the business end of the competition.

The FA Cup quarterfinals are always tense and usually dramatic, with a spot at Wembley on the line and the chance to move that much closer to winning the oldest national competition in world football.

Of course, part of winning the FA Cup is down to luck of the draw and with four of the Premier League big dogs still in the competition, they will hope to avoid each other at this stage of the competition, while some of the minnows will want to welcome them to their grounds.

But when is the FA Cup quarterfinal draw? How can you watch it? And what are the ball numbers of the remaining eight teams?

When and where is the FA Cup quarterfinal draw?

Southampton scored a late winner to advance to the FA Cup quarterfinals. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The FA Cup quarterfinal draw will take place on Monday March 9 at 7.05 p.m. GMT ahead of the last fifth-round tie between West Ham and Brentford, which kicks off at 7.30 p.m.

How to watch FA Cup quarterfinal draw

Omar Marmoush scored two goals to send Manchester City into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. George Wood/Getty Images

The FA Cup quarterfinal draw will be live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel from 7.05 p.m.

Ball numbers for FA Cup quarterfinal draw

1. Southampton

2. Port Vale

3. Manchester City

4. Leeds United or Norwich City

5. Arsenal

6. Liverpool

7. Chelsea

8. West Ham United or Brentford

What happened in the fifth round?

Liverpool defeated Wolves on Friday night at Molineux to book their spot in the quarterfinals, before Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City followed them on Saturday.

Championship side Southampton knocked Fulham out with a 91st-minute penalty from Ross Stewart, before Port Vale defeated Sunderland to ensure there is League 1 representation in the last eight.

Leeds face Norwich in the late game on Sunday, before West Ham and Brentford lock horns on Monday night.