Arrests made as Scottish police hit out at 'shameful' scenes after Celtic vs. Rangers

Police stated they faced "extreme hostility and violence" during a post-match pitch invasion at Ibrox which impacted Celtic staff and players.

A number of arrests have been made after fans clashed following the Hoops' Scottish Cup quarterfinal win.

Hundreds of Rangers fans, many of them coming from the section housing the Union Bears ultras, charged towards the Broomloan Stand after some of the 7,500 visiting supporters ran on to the pitch to celebrate.

Police intervene after a pitch invasion following Celtic's cup win over Rangers. Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images.

A flare was launched towards the Broomloan Stand and it continued to be thrown around as police and stewards formed a barrier between both sets of fans.

Police officers apprehended a fan after Celtic players, including Tomas Cvancara, ran to the scene amid an incident involving a member of their backroom staff.

Cvancara, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout, was later interviewed on Premier Sports with blood stains on his strip.

Footage also showed Celtic right-back Julián Araujo being pushed by a Rangers supporter before he was able to run towards the tunnel.

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen described the scenes as "shameful".

She added: "A number of arrests have already been made, and Police Scotland will now work with both clubs and the Scottish Football Association to carry out a robust investigation following the scenes on the pitch at the conclusion of the match.

"Officers and stewards were faced with extreme hostility and violence over a sustained period, with many individuals having armed themselves with items clearly intended to cause harm.

"Officers and members of the public have been injured in this despicable display and I want to express my thanks to all officers and staff deployed."

She added that the investigation would include the actions of fans who got into the Broomloan end without tickets before the game.