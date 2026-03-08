Daniel Farke: Leeds 'highly motivated' for dream FA Cup run

Tonda Eckert reacts to Southampton's 1-0 win over Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup. (2:59)

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said his players were "highly motivated" to extend their FA Cup "dream" after a 3-0 win against Norwich saw them reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003.

First-half goals from Sean Longstaff and Gabriel Gudmundsson put Leeds in control at Elland Road against Farke's former club before Joël Piroe's late effort sealed a place in the hat for Monday night's last-eight draw.

"To be there in the quarterfinals is a big deal," Farke said.

"It's a while ago, I think over two decades ago, that we were there the last time.

"It's still not realistic for us to win this cup.

"But who knows? We want to enjoy this cup run a bit longer.

"The dream is still ongoing and we're looking forward to the draw -- hopefully another home game.

"We haven't had too many home games in the FA Cup in the last couple of decades and for that, we take it as motivation to be able, perhaps, to write another piece of amazing history for this club."

Leeds, winners for the only time in 1972, last reached the competition's last eight in 2003 when they lost 1-0 at Sheffield United under former manager Terry Venables.

Farke stressed Premier League survival remained the club's priority.

"I have just one wish. It would be great to have a home game," Farke said.

"But it's a blessed position to be in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

"You still have more or less the big names through, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

"So again, we are still not the favourites to win the cup.

"But we also know when we have a good day, we can win, especially one game, against each and every one.

"It's a good feeling at the moment.

"It's a good feeling to be back on the big stage, in this competition.

"We are definitely highly motivated to live this dream as long as possible."

Norwich had won nine of their previous 11 games in all competitions under boss Philippe Clement, but failed to reproduce that form at Elland Road.

Clement has lifted the visitors from second-bottom in the Championship since being appointed in November, while he was without 13 injured first team players.

"It's also the first time for a lot of our guys to play at this level and that you saw in this first half," Clement said.

"We became sloppy on the ball, too many turnovers, problems with the intensity, the verticality of Leeds.

"We conceded two goals that we can avoid at our normal level, or when they're on top of their toes, but that was not the case.

"Those were hard lessons, but I think also really good lessons, and everybody needs to take them.

"The positive thing, the second half was a good reaction.

"We played better. We created more chances."