Stats: Yamal's career-best 19; Arsenal's 100, Messi's 899

Another heady weekend of football saw plenty of upsets in the English FA Cup, as bottom-of-League-One Port Vale stunned Premier League side Sunderland to reach the quarterfinals. Arsenal and Chelsea had some nervy moments in getting past lower league opposition to reach the quarterfinals, while Manchester City strolled past Newcastle United, with Liverpool also joining them in the last eight.

It was status quo in LALIGA, although Real Madrid needed a last-gasp goal to beat Celta Vigo, while Barcelona edged past Athletic Club to maintain their four point lead. Internazionale lost out in the Derby della Madonnina as AC Milan clawed back the gap to the Serie A leaders with a 1-0 win.

The Bayern Munich juggernaut rolled on even without Harry Kane, as they maintained their 11-point lead atop the Bundesliga with a 4-1 demolition of Borussia Mönchengladbach, while Borussia Dortmund kept up the chase with a 2-1 win over FC Cologne. Paris Saint-Germain saw their Ligue 1 lead cut to a solitary point after a 1-3 loss to AS Monaco at home, while Lens kept up the chase with a 3-0 win at home to Metz.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

1

With Max Dowman & Marli Salmon, Arsenal became the first ever Premier League side to start a game with two players aged 16 or under in any competition. At 16y-66d, Max Dowman is the youngest player to appear in an FA Cup match for Arsenal.

100

Arsenal became first Premier League team to score 100 goals in all competitions this season and just the third big five European league side to reach that milestone this term after Bayern Munich (128) and Barcelona (110).

8

Since January 2025, no player has scored more goals in the FA Cup (first round onwards) than Eberechi Eze (5), while his eight goals involvements is two more than any other player.

3/5

Liverpool advanced to the FA Cup Quarterfinals for the third time in the last 5 seasons; that's more QF apps than in the prior 15 seasons (2).

1+1

In Andy Robertson (1 goal, 1 assist) and Curtis Jones (1 goal, 1 assist), Liverpool have had two different players both score and provide an assist in the same FA Cup away match for the first time on record (since 1992/93).

1

Port Vale have reached the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1953-54, 72 years ago. They are currently bottom of the table in League One, 11 points from safety. They became the first club from outside the top 2 tiers of the English football pyramid to reach the quarterfinals since fourth-tier Grisby town in 2022-23 (Wigan in 2017-18 was the last League One team to reach the quarters).

30

The last time Port Vale eliminated a Premier League opponent from the FA Cup was 30 years ago (Everton, fourth round of 1995-96 FA Cup).

11

João Pedro has scored 11 goals in all competitions since Jan. 1, most by a Premier League player in that span.

25

Chelsea advanced from the club's last 25 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division. Among top-flight teams, only Arsenal (28 from Jan 1998 to Jan 2013) and Man Utd (30 from Jan 1985 to Feb 2009) have had a longer run of eliminating lower league teams.

7/14

Exactly half (7) of Omar Marmoush's 14 goals in all competitions for Manchester City have come against Newcastle.

13

Leeds United have advanced to the FA Cup Quarterfinals for the first time in 13 years (2002-03).

1

Gabriel Gudmundsson scored and assisted for Leeds United for the first time since joining last summer.

8

Real Madrid's 8-game away winning streak vs Celta Vigo in LALIGA is tied for the second-longest by a team over another in LALIGA history. Only Real Madrid's 9-game streak from 1999-2016 against Rayo Vallecano was longer in LALIGA history.

10

Real Madrid have the most game-winning goals after the 90th minute in the last 3 LALIGA seasons with 10.

8 and 3

This was Lamine Yamal's eighth career game-wining goal in LALIGA. He is one away from tying Raúl González's record (9) for most GWG goals in league history by a player before turning 19. Yamal has 3 game-winning goals in LALIGA this season. That is the most of any player 18 years or younger in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. Only two other players under 19 have scored two GWG (Ethan Mbappé and Yan Diomande).

19 and 34

Lamine Yamal has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season - his best-ever season tally. He's made 34 goal contributions in 36 games this season.

28

Lamine Yamal is three goals away from tying the second-most goals in LALIGA history by a teenager. Raúl González leads the way with 49 goals, José Iraragorri is second with 31.

1/25

Athletic Club have only one LALIGA win in their last 25 games against Barcelona (1-4-20, W-D-L with a -42 GD); their last win was in 2019.

47

Barcelona have scored in 47 consecutive LALIGA matches - the third longest streak all-time by any team. The last time they failed to score in a league match was Dec. 15, 2024 vs Leganés.

96

Mikel Oyarzabal has now scored 96 career LALIGA goals. In LALIGA history, there have been 83 players to reach the century mark in goals. Only one player has exactly 100 goals (Roy Makaay). Oyarzabal is four goals away from being the third Real Sociedad player to reach 100+ LALIGA goals (Jesús María Satrústegui 133, Roberto López Ufarte 101).

25 and 36

Nicolás González ended a 25-game scoreless streak with Atlético in all competitions. He had not scored since Sept. 13, 2025 vs Villarreal. González had scored the same amount of goals in Atleti's win as he did in the previous 36 club-level matches in all competitions.

16

Antoine Griezmann made his first assist in LALIGA this season. He has now recorded an assist in all 16 LALIGA seasons played.

98:08

Valencia's goal at 98:08 is the second-latest game-winner in LALIGA this season, after Real Madrid's winner over Rayo Vallecano at 99:34 (both were penalties).

5

Alavés have scored a goal in the opening 5 minutes for the fifth time in LALIGA this season, 3 more than any other team (ATM, BAR, MLL). That also breaks a tie with Newcastle (4) for most such goals among teams in Europe's top 5 leagues

15

AC Milan did the Serie A double over Inter for the first time since the 2010-2011 season - 15 years ago.

0

Inter Milan were unable to score for only the second time this season - the first was also in the previous derby against Milan.

1

Pervis Estupiñán became the first Ecuadorian to score in a Derby della Madonnina (in any competition).

11

Bayern Munich were awarded a penalty for the 11th time in the Bundesliga this season (scored all 11), the most in a season since Borussia Dortmund (11 in 2021-22) The last time a team was awarded more penalties in a season was Hoffenheim (14) in 2013-14.

14

Luis Díaz has 14 career Bundesliga goals, tied with Rafael Santos Borré and James Rodríguez for the third-most by a Colombian in the competition; only Adrián Ramos (45) and Jhon Córdoba (30) scored more among Colombians in the competition. Díaz's 14 Bundesliga goals this season are the second-most by a Colombian in a Bundesliga season; only Adrián Ramos (16 in 2013-14) scored more in a season. This was also Diaz's 20th goal this season in all competitions; the first time in his career Díaz has scored 20 goals in a season.

17y 65d

At 17 years, 65 days, Wael Mohya became the youngest scorer in Borussia M'gladbach history.

3

Monaco scored 3 goals against PSG for the first time since February 2023.

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury was more serious than expected as he sat out Al-Nassr's game. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, was on the scoresheet for Inter Miami.

899

Lionel Messi is one goal shy of scoring 900 career goals. He is in line to become only the second man (after Cristiano Ronaldo) to score 900 goals (Pele has 765 official goals).

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.