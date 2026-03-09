Transfer rumors, news: Robinson wants Liverpool over United

Craig Burley reacts to Fulham's FA Cup exit to Southampton after making nine changes from their previous Premier League fixture. (2:20)

Liverpool are ahead of Manchester United in the race to land Fulham and USMNT left back Antonee Robinson this summer, while Barcelona won't let left back Alejandro Balde leave for a move to Old Trafford. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Fulham and left back Antonee Robinson is set to move on in the summer. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

- Fulham and USMNT left back Antonee Robinson favors a move to Liverpool over Manchester United this summer, according to TEAMtalk. Both clubs are expected to be in the market for a new left back at the end of the season, although their transfer plans may hinge upon qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. According to reports, Robinson could be available for around £25 million, as he is under contract at Fulham until June 2028. Liverpool are looking to replace Andy Robertson, while United are planning for life without Luke Shaw.

- Manchester United have been linked with Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde, but the Spanish club won't let him depart, says Fabrizio Romano. Balde, 22, is considered a key part of Barcelona's future, and United have signed Patrick Dorgu to play on the left side of defense already. The report claims United will move for a new left winger this summer, while they will also look for central midfielders and a possible addition at center back as well.

- Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Newcastle United right back Tino Livramento, according to Football Insider. City are keen on bolstering their options at right back, with the club yet to find a long-term replacement for former captain Kyle Walker, and Livramento looks to be their preferred option after a fine season for Newcastle. The 23-year-old England international could move for around the £70 million, although nothing has been finalized at this stage.

- Fulham are expected to "accelerate" their efforts to sign PSV and USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi, according to Fabrizio Romano. Pepi suffered a broken forearm while in action for PSV in mid-January but made a scoring return to action this weekend and is keen to move to the Premier League for next season. Fulham were close to agreeing a fee in the region of €37 million ($43.9 million) in January transfer window, but the deal was contingent on PSV finding a replacement, which they could not do.

- Arsenal are ready to send 19-year-old left back Myles Lewis-Skelly on loan ahead of next season, reports Football Insider. The England international has started just one game in the league since January and has found himself behind Piero Hincapié and Riccardo Calafiori after a breakthrough campaign last season. Everton are reported to be interested in bringing him in on a temporary basis.

- Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is emerging as a standout summer option for Manchester United. (Ekrem Konur)

- Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 28, is on the shortlist of Manchester United. (Caught Offside)

- Newcastle United are showing interest in Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier, who is also wanted by Manchester United. (TEAMtalk)

- Arsenal intend to make Ecuador defender Piero Hincapié's loan move permanent for €52 million in June. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Newcastle want to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke. (Daily Mail)

- Netherlands international midfielder Xavi Simons could leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Inter Milan, Bayern and Dortmund are battling to sign Al Ittihad winger Moussa Diaby. (Fussball-Daten)

- Callum Wilson has agreed to sign a one-year contract extension at West Ham United. The 34-year-old striker is now expected to stay at the club until June 2027. (Telegraph)

- Atlético Madrid chiefs are divided over whether they should make Nicolás González's loan transfer from Juventus permanent. The Spanish giants can do so for €32 million this summer. (Calciomercato)

- AC Milan are weighing up a move for Manchester City defender Nathan Aké. The Netherlands international could be available for a cut-price transfer fee, with his current deal expiring in 2027. (Calciomercato)

- Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Rocco Reitz, 23, has reached an agreement to join RB Leipzig. (Sky Germany)

- Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli is getting closer to extending his contract at the club, after rejecting the advances of several Premier League sides. (Nicolo Schira)

- Atlético Madrid are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen youngster Ibrahim Maza, who could be available for around €35 million. (Ekrem Konur)