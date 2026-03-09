Masked fan unplugs VAR monitor, screen blank when referee reviews penalty call

Open Extended Reactions

A masked fan intervened with VAR by unplugging the monitor during a 2. Bundesliga match as the referee went to check the screen to review a penalty.

Referee Felix Bickel approached the VAR screen at the end of the first half of Hertha Berlin's 2-1 win over Preussen Munster in Cologne.

But when he reached it, the screen was blank, leaving Bickel unable to make a decision and leaving it in the hands of VAR official Katrin Rafalaski, who ruled that it was a penalty to Hertha.

The Berlin side tucked away the penalty through Fabian Reese to take a 1-0 lead, before Jannis Heuer scored for the home side one minute into the second half.

Preussen Munster supporters made their feelings towards VAR clear with a banner that said: "Pull the plug on VAR." Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Marten Wrinkler broke Preussen hearts though, scoring three minutes into stoppage time to hand sixth-placed Hertha the win and all three points.

Preussen released a statement which read: "A masked spectator from the active fan section illegally entered the pitch and unplugged the technical equipment.

"Preussen Munster regrets the incident and will do everything in its power to identify and bring the perpetrator[s] to justice.

"Furthermore, immediate measures have been taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Initial findings indicate that this was a planned action -- a banner to that effect was displayed in the home section shortly after the technical malfunction."

The banner in question was one which read "Pull the plug on VAR."

Preussen Munster, who are in just their second season in the 2. Bundesliga, sit 14th in the league, which sees giants Schalke at the top, as they look to return to the Bundesliga.