Canada, Bayern star Alphonso Davies suffers hamstring strain

Alphonso Davies suffered a hamstring strain in Bayern Munich's 6-1 win over Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday, the Bundesliga club said.

That and other injuries to forward Jamal Musiala and goalkeeper Jonas Urbig overshadowed Bayern's statement round of 16 first-leg victory and left coach Vincent Kompany facing difficult tactical decisions.

"Davies suffered a muscle strain in his right hamstring, while goalkeeper Urbig has been diagnosed with concussion" Bayern said in a statement Wednesday.

"All three were thoroughly examined by the club's medical department."

A distraught Davies covered his face with his shirt as he left the field following the injury, raising questions about the Canadian star's availability for the World Cup.

Bayern gave no timeline for his recovery but Kompany suggested Davies' injury might be "not so bad" in post-game comments on TV and expressed faith in Bayern's depth.

"It's a shame but I told the guys I have full trust in our squad," he told broadcaster Prime Video, adding of Davies, "we'll have to get through some games without him."

The night started with doubts whether Bayern could get the job done without a fully fit Harry Kane. That answer was clear as Michael Olise, Nicolas Jackson and Serge Gnabry ran riot and left Kane an unused substitute.

Instead, Kompany will have to solve the potential absence of his first-choice left back, a key forward and Bayern's top two goalkeepers.

Alphonso Davies was distraught after going off injured during Bayern Munich's win over Atalanta. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Davies sank into a squatting position on the field after an apparent non-contact injury while playing the ball with Bayern leading 6-0 in the 70th minute. He seemed in distress immediately, covering his face and waving his arms in a gesture of frustration.

Teammates gathered around the Canada left-back to shield him from view before he was helped off the field by Bayern Munich staff, the neck of his shirt pulled up to over his face.

Davies covered his eyes with his hand as he was approached on the touchline by substitute Tom Bischof and coach Vincent Kompany.

Davies was a key player for Canada at its return to the World Cup in 2022 and captained the team at the 2024 Copa América but has struggled with injuries. He didn't play for Bayern until December this season after tearing an ACL in March 2025 in his most recent game for Canada.

Canada is co-hosting the World Cup in June and July with the United States and Mexico. It is due to face Iceland and Tunisia in warm-up matches at the end of this month.

Bayern was cruising after Musiala scored the sixth goal and it threatened to test the all-time records for biggest wins in Champions League knockout games when Dayot Upamecano headed against the post soon after. Bayern is now one of just four teams to score six goals in a Champions League knockout-stage match away from home.

The game ended with more concerns for Kompany as Musiala, who only returned to action in January after a broken leg at last year's Club World Cup, limped off in added time after earlier seemingly struggling with an ankle issue.

Kompany had already used all his substitutions so Bayern was down to 10 players when Atalanta launched a counterattack to score a consolation goal. That came with more pain for Bayern as Urbig, in for injured first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, collided with Atalanta's Nikola Krstovic and seemed badly shaken as he left the field.

The one bright spot was a sign Kane may return soon ahead of Bayern's game against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Kane was "very close" to starting against Atalanta, Kompany said, "but then it was 5-0 and he was very far away."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.