NWSL 2026 mega-preview: Predictions for all 16 teams

Can you believe the NWSL is back this weekend already? It feels like we've barely had a break!

The busy offseason included Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit quite literally forcing the NWSL to change its rulebook so the star wouldn't go overseas. Expansion sides Denver Summit FC and Boston Legacy FC geared up for their debuts.

The Summit have already announced they will set a new NWSL attendance record this season and signed U.S. women's national team captain Lindsey Heaps, while the Legacy have, um, undone as much damage as they could from their initial launch.

We'll cover all that and more -- don't worry. Megan Swanick, Joseph Lowery and Cesar Hernandez will be your guides with our annual all-team mega-preview. They've each predicted the end-of-the season standings from top to bottom, averaging their predictions together to produce one final, collective prediction. We've presented the league's 16 teams below in the order of their predictions.

Here's how they see the season playing out, with a rundown on what has changed for every team since Gotham FC lifted the championship trophy in November.

Last season's finish: First place (21W, 3L, 2D), 65 points

Biggest offseason moves: The record-setting 2025 NWSL Shield winners have a new coach. After two successful years as head coach and sporting director, former USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski is focused on being global sporting director. The Current named former USMNT player Chris Armas as his replacement.

Armas has plenty of managerial experience, but this will be his first managerial role in professional women's soccer. That's big news, but the Current made bigger moves in the midfield: 20-year-old defensive midfielder Claire Hutton joined Bay FC. And 2024 NWSL Rookie of the Year, Croix Bethune, is moving to the Midwest after a couple of successful years in Washington.

In addition to Hutton, KCC's other big departures include Bia Zaneratto, Nichelle Prince and Hailie Mace.

Why they will finish first this season: The Current will miss players such as Zaneratto and Hutton. And yes, Chris Armas is new to the NWSL -- not to mention women's professional soccer, while questions over lingering injuries could impact their attacking line.

But the most consistently dominant team in the league has maintained enough of its core to continue its success. Bethune's creativity as an attacking midfielder could take the league's most dangerous attack to a terrifying new level.

Biggest question heading into the season: Will all their players be fit and ready to play?

Temwa Chawinga, the team and league's top scorer, ended last season with an injury. Is she back ready to go? Bethune and Michelle Cooper were both left off the USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster because of return-from-injury fitness. When will they be fully fit? The overall health of key players -- and Chawinga in particular -- is the biggest question ahead of 2026. -- Swanick

Last season's finish: Second place (12W, 6L, 8D), 44 points

Biggest offseason moves: Haven't you heard? Trinity Rodman is back. After a monthslong contract saga, Rodman became the highest-paid player in NWSL history.

Of course, Rodman's return wasn't the only headline for Washington this winter. With former Orlando Pride architect Haley Carter now in the door as the Spirit's president of soccer operations, the Spirit splashed a nearly seven-figure fee to sign 18-year-old Paraguayan forward Claudia Martínez and traded attacking midfielder Croix Bethune to the Kansas City Current in exchange for cash. Washington fans certainly aren't bored!

Why they will finish second this season: Because there's a boatload of talent in this team.

With Rodman back in the fold and likely to be healthier than last year, it's extremely easy to believe that the Washington Spirit will have a sky-high ceiling in 2026. Even with Bethune gone, there's no shortage of quality surrounding the U.S. star upfield between Gift Monday, Rosemonde Kouassi, Leicy Santos, Martinez and others still.

Add in an impressive spine featuring Hal Hershfelt, Tara Rudd and a group expected back from maternity leave, and you have a team that will be downright terrifying in every phase of play.

Biggest question heading into the season: How will Aubrey Kingsbury's absence in goal impact things?

With Kingsbury expecting a baby in July, the Spirit will be without their longtime starter between the posts. How Sandy MacIver, a former No. 1 for Everton in the WSL who served as Kingsbury's backup last year, performs as Washington's new go-to goalkeeper is a major storyline to watch in 2026. -- Lowery

Last season's finish: Third place (11W, 8L, 7D), 40 points

Biggest offseason moves: Last week, Portland announced the hiring of Robert Vilahamn as their new coach. Recently with Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur, Vilahamn guided the English club to their first-ever Women's FA Cup final in 2024.

Also, although technically not an offseason move, the return of forward Sophia Wilson from maternity leave is worth highlighting. The Olympic gold medal winner and USWNT star returned to the field for Portland in a friendly on March 6.

Why they will finish third this season: The 20-year-old U.S. international Olivia Moultrie has yet to reach her lofty potential, Wilson could take some time to be 100% match fit, though is now at least back with the squad, and there's also a handful of young promising players that should be able to maintain the club's place in a playoff position.

We need to take any friendlies with a grain of salt -- notably one at home against a non-NWSL opponent -- but they did also brush aside Liga MX Femenil giants Monterrey 5-1 in Wilson's return.

Biggest question heading into the season: Can Vilahamn find success from the start?

As opposed to a full preseason or let alone a full fortnight to prepare, the Swedish coach that has never managed in the NWSL will have an incredibly short window of time to get ready for the season. We also can't ignore the fact that Vilahamn was dropped by Tottenham last June after narrowly avoiding relegation.

Vilahamn will also have to manage the absence of reliable midfielder Sam Coffey, who left for Manchester City in the offseason. Will Portland hit the ground running or stumble into 2026? -- Hernandez

Last season's finish: Eighth place (9W, 8L, 9D), 36 points

Biggest offseason moves: The reigning champions peaked at the right time late last season, with players such as Rose Lavelle healthy and Jaedyn Shaw moving seamlessly into the team.

While maintaining most of their trophy-winning roster, Gotham have made just a few tweaks in the offseason: Brazilian midfielder Gabi Portilho (who had six goal contributions in 17 games last season) signed for San Diego. In the other direction, they brought in veteran NWSL midfielder/forward Savannah McCaskill from San Diego.

Gotham FC were the surprise winner of the NWSL Championship after finishing the regular season in eighth place. John Hefti/Imagn Images

Why they will finish fourth this season: Gotham took time to hit their stride in 2025. Injuries limited playing time to key players, and pivotal additions such as Shaw had yet to arrive.

This season, center back Tierna Davidson is back and ready to play. Lavelle is healthy and matching career records for chances created at SheBelieves Cup. With a mostly-healthy squad ready to go, Gotham can achieve the consistency of results they achieved in 2024 and secure a top four finish.

Biggest question heading into the season: Will the team stay fit, and can Esther maintain her form? Players such as Davidson and Lavelle are healthy to start the season but have dealt with multiple injuries over the years. Their availability will have a huge impact on the season.

When it comes to scoring goals, Spanish striker Esther is a game changer. But she ended 2026 in a dry spell, scoring just one goal in their final eight games including the playoffs. With nine goals in 21 games last season, consistency from Esther could propel Gotham further up the table. -- Swanick

Last season's finish: Fourth place (11W, 8L, 7D), 40 points

Biggest offseason moves: In Emily Sams, Carson Pickett and Ally Brazier, three of Orlando's 11 most used players from last season have departed the club. Sams, who played more than 2,000 minutes at center back in 2025, leaves the biggest hole.

Still, with rising talents such as central defender Zara Chavoshi and veterans such as new outside back signing Hailie Mace, the Pride still have plenty of talent even after seeing a trio of key players leave.

Why they will finish fifth this season: Coach Seb Hines has an awfully impressive squad at his disposal, doesn't he?

We barely got a taste of what record-breaking signing Lizbeth Ovalle could do for Orlando after she signed last August, and there's reason to expect the Mexican international attacker to shine after a full preseason.

There are questions about how a new-look backline will gel, of course, but the presence of a rock-solid midfield headlined by Haley McCutcheon and Angelina answers at least some of them. There's talent aplenty in Orlando, and that's before we even get to the headliner...

Biggest question heading into the season: Will Barbra Banda be back to her best?

It's not an exaggeration to say that the entire finish of the NWSL's 2025 season could've been very, very different if not for Banda's abductor injury suffered in August. A virtually unstoppable force when healthy, the 25-year-old striker is one of the league's best and most influential players.

If Banda is fully healthy and ready to go atop Orlando's formation, the Pride will be in every trophy conversation this season. She's just that impactful. -- Lowery

Last season's finish: Sixth place (10W, 9L, 7D), 37 points

Biggest offseason moves: San Diego acquired Brazilian international Ludmila in January from the Chicago Stars in exchange for $800,000 in transfer fee funds. After finding the back of the net 10 times in her previous NWSL season, the Wave are hoping to see a similar tally for 2026.

As for exits, eyebrows were raised after the club mutually agreed to part ways and terminate contracts with key names such as Delphine Cascarino and Kailen Sheridan.

Kenza Dali, left, returns this season, but Hanna Lundkvist, right, is among this offseason's exits. Orlando Ramirez/NWSL via Getty Images

Why they will finish sixth this season: Kenza Dali (an NWSL Best XI second team inclusion from 2025) is still in the midfield picture, there's plenty of upside from the roster's young group of players (keep an eye on Kimmi Ascanio and Melanie Barcenas), and Ludmila should help cover some of the more noteworthy attacking issues seen last season.

Chelsea's Catarina Macario is also reported to be closing in on a move to San Diego this summer as well.

Biggest question heading into the season: How much will San Diego miss Sheridan?

As not only a shot-stopper that would regularly put on a show with her saves but also a vocal captain, San Diego are now without one of the most significant figures in their short history as a club. Backup DiDi Haracic is now slated to be the starter but also had fairly average performances in her limited minutes in 2025.

If Haracic doesn't work out, coach Jonas Eidevall might have to look toward one of the goalkeeping alternates that have zero NWSL appearances... -- Hernandez

Last season's finish: Ninth place (9W, 9L, 8D), 35 points

Biggest offseason moves: North Carolina's most notable movement is the departure of longtime veteran midfielder Denise O'Sullivan, who played nine seasons with the club.

In the other direction, the addition of Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan could be a massive boost, providing a strong veteran voice in a changing squad. Swedish striker Evelyn Ijeh, who finished third in Serie A's 2024-25 golden boot race, is another exciting addition from AC Milan. Notably, the Courage also have a new coach in Lebanese manager Mak Lind, and apparently, he's "obsessed with scoring goals."

Why they will finish seventh this season: With a new coach and veteran departures, there are significant unknowns for the Courage. But they've maintained a good portion of the roster. And after narrowly missing the playoffs in 2025 (they trailed eighth-place Gotham by one point), they've made tweaks at either of the field that can help secure a top-eight finish.

Biggest question heading into the season: Can they generate more in the final third? With 39 goals in 2025, the Courage were fairly clinical with the chances they had, but they didn't create as many chances as they have in the past. A new striker could add a boost, Sheridan's style playing out of the back, a shakeup in the midfield and a coach intent on scoring will need to pay dividends in the final third. -- Swanick

Last season's finish: Seventh place (10W, 9L, 7D), 37 points

Biggest offseason moves: Louisville made history with their first playoff appearance in 2025 but had a quiet offseason as it prepares to build on that success. Louisville signed former SEC Midfielder of the Year and First-Team All American Macey Hodge from Angel City, bringing her to Kentucky for her second NWSL season.

Louisville signed former Seattle backup goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska, also ready to spend her second NWSL season in Kentucky. In the other direction, Ary Borges left for Angel City and Janine Sonis signed for Denver Summit.

Why they will finish eight this season: After multiple years of falling just short of the playoffs, Racing earned a deserved playoff berth in 2025 and gave Washington Spirit a tough test in the postseason. With their crew intact and coach returning, their chemistry and confidence seems poised to deliver another postseason-worthy season.

Biggest question heading into the season: Will Racing level up defensively? Louisville is tough to play and knows how to grind out results. But Racing conceded more goals than any other playoff team in 2025. Only three teams across the league allowed more shots on target. Even a marginal improvement in those numbers could have a huge impact on their season. -- Swanick

Last season's finish: Fifth place (10W, 7L, 9D), 39 points

Biggest offseason moves: It has been a quiet winter for the Reign without much in the way of high-profile roster turnover. Club legend Lauren Barnes retired, while another icon in Jess Fishlock opted to return for her 14th year in Seattle. One of the only new arrivals is 19-year-old midfielder Sofia Cedeño, who has been called up by the U.S. U-20s while drawing interest from Panama's senior team.

Why they will finish ninth this season: Because the roster has stagnated.

Outside of Barnes, every 2025 regular is back. Could that be viewed as useful continuity? Sure. But as the league's top teams keep pushing forward, Seattle is at risk of being left behind.

With Laura Harvey (and ChatGPT?) at the helm, Maddie Dahlien will have the chance to strike in transition from the wing while Jordyn Bugg anchors the backline. But without elite talent upfield, especially in the absence of Lynn Biyendolo who will begin the season on maternity leave, the ceiling is low.

Biggest question heading into the season: Will an attacker step up?

Defensively, there's a world where the Reign are close to elite this year. Claudia Dickey is a top-tier goalkeeper, while Bugg, Madison Curry and Sofia Huerta paint the picture of a tight backline. But who's doing damage at the other end?

Dahlien is dangerous on the left wing, but the 21-year-old doesn't profile like a Best XI attacker. Jordyn Huitema isn't a high-end starter. Emeri Adames is just 19, while Fishlock is another year older. Biyendolo is a question mark. To really compete, this team needs a star attacker to emerge. Will one? -- Lowery

Last season's finish: 13th place (4W, 14L, 8D), 20 points

Biggest offseason moves: Selected at the No.1 spot in ESPN's NWSL U19 ranking from 2025, Claire Hutton has certainly turned some heads with her move.

Brought in at an eye-catching $1.1 million from the Kansas City Current, Hutton arrived to much fanfare to soccer fans in the Bay Area. The young midfielder, who has already sported the captain's armband for the USWNT, will also bring some level-headed assuredness to the heart of the XI.

Why they will finish 10th this season: Bay should take some steps forward in the new year, but just how far is a mystery. Although 2025's goal contributions leader Racheal Kundananji will continue to be a threat going forward, and now has winter striker addition Cristiana Girelli playing alongside her in the attack, Girelli might need time to adjust to the NWSL --- which could also be said for new coach Emma Coates after joining the club in December.

All that said, Hutton's addition might be the difference between narrowly making it or not into the playoffs.

Biggest question heading into the season: Will Girelli have enough time to make an impact?

There should be some optimism in 2026 with the Italian veteran goal scorer in the front line, especially after Bay finished last in total goals scored last season, but Girelli's contract is only a loan through August.

Keeping in mind that the forward didn't join her new club teammates until after World Cup qualifiers for Italy in early March, her stint with Bay might prove to be brief. -- Hernandez

Last season's finish: 11th place (7W, 13L, 6D), 27 points

Biggest offseason moves: Emily Sams and Ary Borges. When you allow 41 goals across 26 games in 2025, it makes sense to bring in someone like Sams to help support the backline. Traded over the winter for $650,000, the U.S. international will be expected to be a key figure in defense. Borges, a Brazilian international that recently played for Racing Louisville, is also set to be a difference-maker above Sams in the midfield.

Why they will finish 11th this season: With plenty of roster changes since last year, this still feels like a rebuild year for Angel City. Granted, the ceiling should be higher with the additions they've made and a full preseason under coach Alexander Straus, who joined the team midseason, but the starting XI and formation itself remain as a puzzle that will need to be sorted. Let's also not forget that locker room leaders such as Ali Riley and Christen Press are no longer with the roster after retiring last season.

This could be a big year for Riley Tiernan, who showed well in her rookie season for Angel City last year. Harry How/NWSL via Getty Images

Biggest question heading into the season: Can Riley Tiernan carry the front line?

The 2025 Rookie of the Year finalist was excellent last season, providing eight goals in her debut campaign. If Tiernan can build off this tally, or if a promising attacker like the 19-year-old Kennedy Fuller improves her goal contributions total of seven from 2025, Angel City might be able to push for a playoff position. -- Hernandez

Last season's finish: N/A

Biggest offseason moves: There are few bigger names in this sport than Lindsey Heaps, who will spearhead Denver's expansion campaign (once she arrives from Lyon in June, that is). In the meantime, head coach Nick Cushing has a talented backline at his disposal -- see: Ayo Oke and Eva Gaetino, both young players capped by the U.S. at international level, along with Janine Sonis, Carson Pickett and Kaleigh Kurtz. Toss in German striker Melissa Kössler and creative rookie and U.S. youth international Yuna McCormack and there are more than a handful of exciting pieces on offer in Denver.

Why they will finish 12th this season: The true, honest answer to this prompt is: I have no idea where Denver Summit will finish.

Sure, they'll struggle to push for the top five based on roster quality alone. But would it shock me if Kössler, Heaps and some of the youngsters quickly form a dynamic, effective team from top to bottom? No, not really. Would it surprise me if Heaps looked a step slower than we remember upon her debut at age 32 and the unknown quantities around her in the midfield and forward lines struggle? No, not really.

Most outcomes are on the table for Denver.

Biggest question heading into the season: Does a non-Heaps star emerge?

It's safe to expect Denver to take some of the usual expansion lumps to start the year, especially without Heaps. But it will escape from the early season feeling out period with fewer bumps and bruises should a star emerge from the jump.

If one of the young players -- I've got my eyes most closely on McCormack, rookie forward Olivia Thomas and even 24-year-old attacker Lourdes Bosch -- starts to show out, Summit will become a team no one wants to face. -- Lowery

Last season's finish: N/A

Biggest offseason moves: The Legacy are making their NWSL debut with an exciting cadre of international players and a handful of NWSL veterans, including USWNT goalkeeper Casey Murphy, who signed for a reported $1.5 million. Led by former Benfica manager Filipa Patão, some notable international signings from abroad include Ugandan striker Fauzia Najjemba, Brazilian defender Andressa "Kaká" Ferreira, Danish midfielder Josefine Hasbo and El Tri Femenil defender Nicki Hernandez.

Adding more intraleague experience: Canadian internationals Nichelle Prince and Bianca St-Georges joined from Kansas City and Utah, respectively. Venezuelan international Bárbara Olivieri adds more NWSL experience, signing from Houston Dash.

Why they will finish 13th this season: This team is full of talent. But many of them, including the manager, are brand new to NWSL. The Legacy's long-term success seems likely. But it might take time to hit their potential, especially in their first season. Negotiating multiple home venues, both shared with other professional clubs, could further delay realizing their full potential.

Biggest question heading into the season: Will NWSL's 15th team re-capture Boston's preexisting fan base (pour one out for the Boston Breakers) and command substantial home crowds with their performances?

While the Legacy wait for Boston's White Stadium to be ready in 2027, they'll play their games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, with a handful of games in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Whether that has any effect on building a passionate fan base or season-long attendance is yet to be seen. But it could have a big impact on the success of their campaign. -- Swanick

Last season's finish: 10th place (8W, 12L, 6D), 30 points

Biggest offseason moves: When it comes to senior additions, it has been an incredibly quiet offseason for the Dash. On the rookie front, though, Houston has been busy. Perhaps most notably, it added 2024 Mac Hermann winner Kate Faasse from the University of North Carolina. Don't be surprised if the 21-year-old forward immediately slots into manager Fabrice Gautrat's starting lineup.

Why they will finish 14th this season: Because the cons outweigh the pros.

Improvement for the Dash isn't outside the realm of possibility given the rookie additions and the presence of a couple of fringe national teamers. But it seems an awful weighty thing to expect a group of first-year professionals to rescue the team that posted the third-worst xG differential in the league last year, as per American Soccer Analysis.

The attack outside of Yazmeen Ryan is a concern. At the other end, Jane Campbell has allowed more goals than expected each of the past two years, as per ASA. There are reasons to worry.

Biggest question heading into the season: Can Avery Patterson go supernova in the attack?

According to American Soccer Analysis' goals added metric, only 10 players were more valuable last season than Patterson. The 23-year-old was a legitimate game changer from her outside back spot, notching five goal contributions while providing best-in-class dribbling and chance creation.

If Patterson continues to improve at the rate she has across her first two seasons in the NWSL, the Dash might just put together a dangerous attack after all. -- Lowery

Last season's finish: 14th place (3W, 12L, 11D), 20 points

Biggest offseason moves: Brazilian forward Ludmila scored 10 of the Stars 32 regular-season goals in 2025 but departed in the offseason for San Diego Wave in exchange for $800,000 in transfer fees.

In the other direction, the Stars signed Nigeria international Michelle Alozie from Houston Dash in exchange for $40,000 in allocation money.

Why they will finish 15th this season: For a team that finished 2025 in last place, the offseason wasn't busy enough to quell fears of a repeat struggle. Ludmila's departure is a massive blow; the Brazilian scored nearly a third of their goals in 2025.

Even with the return of Mallory Swanson, that leaves lingering questions in attack. Defensively, the Stars conceded more goals than anyone else in the league by a 12-goal margin. Sufficient defensive reinforcements haven't arrived to stem that flow.

Biggest question heading into the season: Mallory Swanson. The star USWNT forward was on maternity leave in 2025 but is poised to return in 2026. Swanson's return-to-play status is not yet confirmed, though coach Martin Sjögren confirmed the Stars expect her back in 2026. Swanson's fitness to start the year, and her form throughout this season, has fate-shifting potential for last year's basement dwellers. -- Swanick

Last season's finish: 12th place (6W, 13L, 7D), 25 points

Biggest offseason moves: It has been a largely quiet offseason for Utah, who didn't add obvious, proven NWSL star power. Still, the Royals have had some intriguing pickups in Kiana Palacios, Club América's club-record goal scorer, Kameron Simmonds, a Jamaican international defender out of Florida State University, and Narumi Miura, a starting-level midfielder by way of the Washington Spirit.

Why they will finish 16th this season: Simply put, it doesn't look as if the squad at coach Jimmy Coenraets' disposal has improved enough for the Royals to anything but fall in the standings.

Sure, Mandy McGlynn will bring solid shot-stopping behind back-to-back iron woman Kate Del Fava. But even leaving the door open for Palacios to be a transformative forward threat, this team lacks the genuine attacking difference-makers to spark belief. Compared to the league's best -- and even some of the rest -- Utah will be operating at a talent deficit.

Biggest question heading into the season: Can the new signings hit the ground running?

Few teams in the NWSL need their newcomers to nail their NWSL introductions quite like Utah. If Simmonds is a much-needed upgrade on the outside, Dayana Pierre-Louis, a Haitian international acquired from France's top flight this winter, and Miura boost the central midfield corps, and Palacios supercharges the attack, Utah will find themselves exceeding preseason expectations.

But that their biggest question relies on so many unknown quantities is a dangerous place to be. -- Lowery