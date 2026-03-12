Women's Asian Cup tiers: Every participating nation, ranked

With four goals to her name already, ESPN's The Far Post laud Alanna Kennedy's move into the midfield and how her goalscoring is helping the Matildas. (1:40)

The Women's Asian Cup is moving into the knockout stage where 12 teams become eight, and every game is must win. Progression through the tournament isn't the only thing on the line either, with these next few games determining Women's World Cup qualification as well.

But the group stage concluding is the perfect time to assess how every team -- still in contention and eliminated -- is placed.

These are ESPN's Women's Asian Cup tiers.

A league of their own: Japan

Not just a great piece of baseball media, it's the most apt description for Japan so far this tournament. Yes, the context of their group should be noted; they played three games for three wins, three clean sheets, and 17 goals scored. Their FIFA ranking? Eight. Their group opponent with the next closest ranking? Chinese Taipei at 40.

But Nadeshiko were ruthless and clinical. They rotated and never took their foot off the gas. Riko Ueki and Kiko Seike make up half of the current crop of Golden Boot leaders with four goals.

Their pre-tournament favouritism has only been reinforced with each performance. And the luck of the draw, combined with topping their group, means they will face the Philippines, one of the two third-placed teams that made it out of the group stage. At this stage, it's not unfair to say it is Japan's tournament to lose.

Japan's pre-tournament favouritism has only been reinforced with each performance. Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

The good news for these four teams is that they're definitely in with a chance to continue in this tournament and lock up World Cup qualification with minimal fuss, too. The bad news is one of them will definitely miss out on a semifinal spot, and it will be one of Australia or North Korea.

South Korea looked good in the group stages and could have had nine points if not for Alanna Kennedy's 98th-minute equaliser. China finished top of their group, going three for three and showing great mettle in the face of North Korea's physicality, attacking bursts, and tantrum.

Australia's inability to break down the Philippines in their opening game may have cost them top spot and they'll be hoping to avoid making the same mistakes they did against South Korea in their quarterfinal. While North Korea were dazzling at their best but were also susceptible to letting periods of dominance by their opponents get to them.

Eyes on the (other) prize: Philippines, Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei

Chinese Taipei earned second spot in Group C behind Japan thanks to wins over India and Vietnam, and limiting the damage against Japan. While the Philippines and Uzbekistan made it to the final eight via the best third-placed team route and did so by winning big against the last-placed teams in their groups. Unfortunately, for the sides in this tier, they will each face a tough opponent in the quarters: China, Japan, and South Korea, respectively.

A win for any of these three sides would be a genuine upset. But the silver lining is by getting themselves to this stage of the tournament, they have still given themselves a chance of directly qualifying for the World Cup in 2027 via the play-in matches.

12 doesn't go into eight: Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Iran

At a tournament like the Women's Asian Cup, where two-thirds of the participating teams make it to the knockouts, being one of the teams that doesn't feels rough.

Vietnam couldn't build on their opening win against India by losing to Chinese Taipei and being unable to keep the score low against Japan to progress as one of the third-placed teams. India's redemption tournament didn't quite hit the heights they would've hoped for. It began when they had to source uniforms locally after their federation sent the wrong sizes and got worse when they were battered by Japan 11-0. A goal from Manisha Kalyan was the high point.

It was Bangladesh's debut tournament and there weren't many expectations on the team. They finished bottom of Group B but will be better for the experience. And while Iran finished bottom of Group A but football was hardly the most pressing thought on any of the players' minds.