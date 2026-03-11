Transfer rumors, news: PL clubs eye move for Freiburg's Manzambi

Open Extended Reactions

Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all scouting SC Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi, while Manchester City's Bernardo Silva could be joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami CF. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are looking at SC Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi, TEAMtalk reports. The three Premier League clubs are all said to have sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old Switzerland international, who has also caught the attention of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich for his ability as an energetic and box-to-box midfield option. Contracted at the club until 2030, it is believed that the Bundesliga side would demand an offer of around £43m before agreeing to part ways with him.

- Inter Miami have entered the race for Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The MLS champions are reportedly alongside Juventus, Benfica and several other teams looking to sign the 31-year-old on a free transfer, with his contract at the Etihad Stadium set to expire in the summer. The report adds that negotiations regarding a salary with Silva's representatives will begin with a figure close to his City deal of between €7 million and €8m per season.

- Barcelona, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for Roma defender Evan Ndicka, according to Nicolo Schira. All three clubs are believed to be monitoring the situation of the 26-year-old, and it is said that an offer worth €50m would be enough to convince the Giallorossi to let him leave the Stadio Olimpico. Ndicka has made 32 appearances across all competitions this season, and has recently scored in three consecutive Serie A matches.

- Manchester United are interested in AFC Bournemouth attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier, according to Football Insider. The 26-year-old is reportedly one of several names on the Red Devils' shortlist for the summer, while the Cherries would be open to accepting suitable offers for him amid interest from multiple clubs in the Premier League. Previous reports have indicated that an offer worth £40m would be enough to land Tavernier, who has directly contributed to nine goals in 25 league matches this season.

- Inter Milan are tracking Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, Calciomercato reports. The Serie A leaders have been keeping tabs on the 29-year-old's situation for several weeks, having identified him as a potential long-term replacement for Yann Sommer. A move to secure him is expected to require an offer worth €30m, but there is reportedly competition for his signature from Juventus and AC Milan.

- Bayern Munich are in talks with striker Harry Kane regarding a contract extension. (Sport Bild)

- Barcelona have lined up Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli as a potential alternative if they fail to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United permanently. (Marca)

- Arsenal have ended their interest in Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Chronicle)

- Juventus as well as clubs in the Premier League are keen on Club Brugge defender Joel Ordóñez. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur have ended their pursuit of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who is expected to stay put after he sustained a torn ACL that will keep him out of the World Cup this summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Multiple clubs are interested in Brentford striker Igor Thiago, but no team has made a concrete approach for him yet. (Fabrizio Romano)

- RB Leipzig have agreed a deal in the region of €20m to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Rocco Reitz. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Millwall winger Femi Azeez is attracting interest from Everton, Crystal Palace, and Leeds. (TEAMtalk)

- Grêmio are preparing to offer midfielder Arthur Melo a new contract following impressive performances this season. (Diario AS)

- Newcastle manager Eddie Howe wants defender Fabian Schär to sign an extension at the club, with just over three months remaining on his current contract. (Football Insider)

- Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is on the radar of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Crystal Palace. (i Paper)