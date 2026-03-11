Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool have to show they deserve to go through in Champions League

Open Extended Reactions

Virgil van Dijk is confident Liverpool will overturn their first-leg loss at Galatasaray but knows Arne Slot's side face a fight to earn a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

An ear-splitting last-16 encounter in Istanbul ended in the Reds falling to a 1-0 defeat to the Turkish champions, just as September's group phase encounter did at a similarly rambunctious Rams Park.

Mario Lemina's early header from a poorly defended corner secured Galatasaray the advantage on a chaotic evening that saw wasteful Liverpool splutter and leave aggrieved with some of the officiating.

Van Dijk feels he should have been awarded a penalty from the corner that saw an Ibrahima Konaté equaliser ruled out, but the skipper is parking that frustration in preparation for Wednesday's return fixture at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk has called on Liverpool to fight for their Champions League survival. Photo by Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images

"I've seen a lot, in terms of the chances that we created, but it doesn't mean that that's going to be enough," the Liverpool defender said. "We have to fight, we have to deserve it. We have to earn the next round.

"Next week obviously is the decider. The matter of fact is that we're at home, I think there's only our fans there, so hopefully it's going to be an amazing evening positively for us.

"But we have to show that we want and deserve to go through, first and foremost, in the way we play, defend and attack, so that's the aim."

Van Dijk certainly saw enough in Turkey to believe the Reds can progress to a quarterfinal against Chelsea or holders Paris St Germain, but first comes a Premier League game against another side reeling from European disappointment.

Tottenham's miserable domestic run, which has seen them drop to 16th and just a point above the relegation zone, extended to the continental stage as under-fire Igor Tudor oversaw a humiliating 5-2 first-leg loss at Atletico Madrid.

Van Dijk was shocked to hear of Spurs' wretched start to Tuesday's Champions League tie in Spain but says their current slide should not disguise their threats.

"First we have to focus on Spurs, because that's going to be a tough one as well," he said.

"Even when they are struggling, [on Tuesday night] or over the last couple of weeks, they will come to Anfield, and especially at the start have a feeling that they could get a result."

Van Dijk stressed the need for an all-round display from Liverpool rather than picking on any below-par contributions after Mohamed Salah's ineffective performance was brought up following his withdrawal on the hour mark.

"I think it's all about the team," he said. "Mo is such an important part of the team, so we need to get the best of everyone and it's not a particular player.

"We play for the badge, for the club, for trying to get results, and everyone has to contribute in that.

"You have qualities enough and obviously in Mo's case there's no doubt that he has the qualities, and he showed it on such a consistent basis.

"He is important and will still be important until the end of the season. We have to keep going, him included."