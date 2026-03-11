ISL Musings: Maclaren & Marquez the best, Blasters the worst, Jamshedpur the grittiest

Open Extended Reactions

Another week of the 2025-26 Indian Super League season is done, and it was, as usual, one filled with drama, as the league table begins to take definitive shape at this stage of the season.

Almost a third of the way through the season, it's clear that it's now a two-horse race for the title this season, while the battle to avoid relegation may just involve more teams than those tangibly in the title race.

We muse, on games 22 to 28 of the ISL:

Blasters are in serious trouble

Relegation for the bottom team in the ISL is in the rulebook for this season. Whether that will be implemented, we don't know, because... Indian Football. But if it is implemented as promised, the Kerala Blasters are in serious, serious trouble.

They are one of only two teams that haven't posted a point on the board yet. The bigger concern for the Blasters is that there is not much anger in their fanbase anymore, as there is indifference. When the most passionate fanbase in the league stops caring, you know that things aren't going too well.

Their latest defeat, a 1-0 home reverse against Chennaiyin FC, was perhaps not the fairest reflection of the game, but it was decided by a moment of sheer quality from Imran Khan. The Blasters are struggling to find that quality to keep their head above water at this point in time. They've scored only once in four games. For much of those other three games, David Catala hasn't looked capable of putting together an attacking unit capable of being a consistent threat.

SC Delhi's comeback against Mumbai City FC to draw 2-2, and Mohammedan's performance against Bengaluru FC, where they arguably deserved a lot more than a 2-1 loss, will only cause the alarm bells to ring further loudly in Blasters ranks.

Blasters fans, look away. Or don't. With relegation on the horizon, this could be the time your club needs you the most.

Maclaren is the best player in the league

At a similar stage of last season, we were in a dilemma when trying to declare who the best player in the league could be. This season, there is no such uncertainty. As those of a certain (extremely recent) vintage would say, Jamie Maclaren is him.

Four games into the season, Maclaren has seven goals already. He's opened up a handy three-goal lead at the top of golden boot race over East Bengal's Youssef Ezzejjari. In a league where so many teams are struggling to find that focal point, that consistent goal-scorer, Maclaren is a precious commodity for Bagan to have. His hat-trick against Odisha featured three goals from a combined 20 yards or so out. He is the proverbial fox in the box.