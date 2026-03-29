Sonia Bompastor biography, titles, records and career accolades

Gab Marcotti reacts to Sonia Bompastor calling out the referee in Chelsea's Women's Champions League defeat to Arsenal. (2:07)

Was Bompastor right to criticise the referee in Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal? (2:07)

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Factfile:

Date of birth: June 8, 1980

Clubs managed: OL Lyonnes Academy (2013-2021), OL Lyonnes (2021-2024), Chelsea (2024-current)

Clubs played for: La Roche-sur-Yon, Montpellier, OL Lyonnes, Washington Freedom, Paris Saint-Germain (loan), OL Lyonnes

Nationality: France

"Sonia was a captain, a leader-type personality with an extreme winning mentality."

Those are the words of Sonia Bompastor's former OL Lyonnes teammate Ingvild Stensland, who was one of many inspired by the elite French midfielder.

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Bompastor's career is defined by talent, leadership, and sustained success at the highest level of women's football and she's now making her mark on the touchline as manager of English giants Chelsea. She enjoyed a trophy-laden playing career, winning at least 16 major honours, including multiple league titles and two Women's Champions Leagues (UWCL) with OL Lyonnes.

Known for her intelligence and composure, she seamlessly transitioned into coaching after retiring in 2013, taking charge of OL Lyonnes' academy before her successful tenure with the senior team, where she would go on and create history as the first person to lift the UWCL trophy both as a player and manager.

Playing career

Sonia Bompastor lifting her second Champions League trophy after Lyon's 2-0 victory over Turbine Potsdam in 2011. Getty

In 1992, Bompastor was part of a pioneering all-female group at Clairefontaine, France's renowned elite academy. She made her senior breakthrough at Montpellier in 2002, scoring 38 goals while winning two league titles and a domestic cup.

A 2006 move to OL Lyonnes saw her spend six years at the heart of a dominant side, with brief spells midway at Washington Freedom and PSG. She won back-to-back league titles and a domestic treble at the start of her OL Lyonnes tenure and translated her domestic success on the elite European stage -- captaining the club to consecutive UWCL titles in 2011 and 2012.

By her retirement in 2013, Bompastor had secured 16 major trophies, cementing her legacy as one of her generation's most accomplished players. Bompastor is France's eighth most capped player of all time, with 156 appearances for the national team.

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Transitioning into management

Bompastor guided OL Lyonnes to victory in the 2022 Champions League final. Getty

Bompastor's managerial reign began where her playing career ended -- at OL Lyonnes.

She coached the academy for eight years before her promotion to first-team coach in 2021 -- becoming the first female coach at the club. In her first year, she guided OL Lyonnes through an invincible season, winning the league and beating Barcelona 3-1 in the Champions League final to claim a club record eighth European Cup.

The French side repeated their domestic success, retaining the league title in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Overall, Bompastor won seven trophies there.

Managing Chelsea

Sonia Bompastor posing with her first WSL title as Chelsea manager in 2025. Getty

Succeeding the legendary Emma Hayes in 2024 was no easy task, yet Bompastor quickly silenced the doubters. She won a treble in her first season, with her team going unbeaten domestically. Arsenal (2000-01) are the only other club to have won a treble in England.

Her latest addition to the extensive trophy cabinet is the League Cup Chelsea won in March 2026.

But one prize still eludes the Blues -- the UWCL -- and the big question remains: can Bompastor be the one to finally bring it home for Chelsea?

Full-circle in west London

Bompastor's arrival at Chelsea completed a full-circle moment in her career.

In 2011, she lifted her first UWCL trophy at Craven Cottage, captaining OL Lyonnes to a 2-0 victory over Turbine Potsdam under the lights in west London. Little did she know, 13 years later she would return to the same corner of the capital - not as a player, but as Chelsea manager - bringing her journey neatly back to where it all began.