Oscar Pareja out as Orlando City coach after 6 seasons

Open Extended Reactions

Orlando City have made the first coaching change of the MLS season, announcing Wednesday the exit of long-time head coach Oscar Pareja just three games into the new 2026 campaign.

Pareja, who took charge of Orlando ahead of the 2020 season, has overseen three straight defeats to begin 2026.

- How Mascherano won over Miami, their fans and ultimately MLS Cup

- MLS duo banned for life for betting on own games

- MLS Power Rankings: Vancouver the early-season team to beat

Orlando was most recently beaten 5-0 by New York City FC on Saturday.

Orlando said the club and coach had mutually agreed to part ways, with assistant coach Martín Perelman taking interim charge.

"I want to thank Oscar for the dedication, leadership and professionalism he brought to our club," Orlando City general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira said in a statement.

Oscar Pareja has become the first coaching exit of the 2026 MLS season. Leonardo Fernandez/MLS via Getty Images

"He delivered one of the most significant moments in Orlando City's history with the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and helped establish the competitive foundation that has propelled us forward, highlighted by our active club-record run of six straight playoffs appearances, which is currently the longest streak in MLS."

The 2022 US Open Cup was Orlando's first trophy since joining MLS in 2015. Pareja also led Orlando to the MLS playoffs for the first time in 2020.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Club's players, staff and supporters for the trust they've given me over these last several years," Pareja said.

"Together, we shared moments that will stay with me forever. While it is the right time for both me and the Club to move in new directions, I leave proud of the work we did and with deep appreciation for the people who made it possible.

"Orlando will always have a special place in my heart, and I wish the team nothing but success in the future."

Colombian Pareja previously coached FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids in MLS, as well as Tijuana in Liga MX.

Orlando hosts CF Montréal in its next match on Saturday.