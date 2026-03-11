Aston Villa get Europa League boost with John McGinn return

Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa's UEFA Europa League hopes have been boosted by the return to contention of captain John McGinn for Thursday's last-16 tie in Lille.

McGinn has been sidelined since January due to a knee injury and has missed Villa's last 10 matches in all competitions, of which they have won only four, taking eight points from their last seven in the Premier League.

Emery, whose side face Lille in the first leg before the return at Villa Park on March 19, told a press conference: "He's here. It's important, but every player is important.

"Maybe as a captain, as well, he is adding something more and he is coming back. We are happy and [will] try to recover his rhythm as soon as possible.

"But [on Thursday] he is here and he can play even in the beginning, or after."

Emery confirmed he would still be without defender Matty Cash, plus midfielders Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans for the trip to Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Cash sustained a knock in Villa's recent 4-1 home league defeat to Chelsea, while Kamara's season ended in January due to a knee injury and Tielemans (ankle) has also been out since the turn of the year.

Villa finished second behind Lyon in the Europa League's league-phase table, winning seven and losing only one of their eight games.