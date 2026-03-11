Frank Lampard's Coventry go eight points clear at top of Championship

The "ESPN FC" crew discuss the new changes in the EFL Championship, which includes an expansion of playoff places from four to six teams. (1:52)

Frank Lampard's Coventry moved eight points clear at the top of the Championship with a 3-0 win over struggling Preston.

Goals from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Brandon Thomas-Asante in the first half were followed by Matt Grimes' penalty after half time.

The hosts' sixth consecutive win opened up an eight-point gap to second-placed Middlesbrough, who lost at home to Charlton, and returned them nine points clear of third-placed Millwall.

Meanwhile, a third defeat on the bounce left Preston with just one win in 11 games.

Brandon Thomas-Asante scored the second of Coventry's three goals vs. Preston North End. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Sakamoto scored his first goal since November in the 2-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday and made it two in two in fortunate fashion.

Frank Onyeka's crossfield pass was headed into the path of the Japanese winger, who took aim from outside the box and saw his effort take a wicked deflection off Ben Whiteman, leaving Daniel Iverson wrongfooted in the Preston goal.

The former Leicester stopper was making his first start since mid-January after missing the last 10 games with a groin injury, one of five changes by Paul Heckingbottom.

The Dane had already been called into action by Onyeka's sweetly struck volley which he parried over the bar for a corner.

Frank Lampard's men doubled their lead just past the half-hour mark through Thomas-Asante, who scored his first goal since Nov. 4.

Liam Kitching's back post header fell to Ellis Simms, whose determination meant he was able to get a shot off which was spectacularly pushed onto the bar by Iversen, and Thomas-Asante was on hand to bundle in from close range.

The trio were part of four changes made by Frank Lampard following the win at Ashton Gate on Saturday, which saw top scorer Haji Wright dropped to the bench despite scoring six goals in Coventry's five home games in 2026.

Preston arrived at the league leaders after back-to-back defeats to Oxford and Millwall and rarely threatened in the first half.

Spurs loanee Alfie Devine's near post free kick was headed goalwards by Whiteman, who forced Carl Rushworth to make a strong save.

Coventry extended their lead at the start of the first half when Pol Valentin was adjusted to have brought down Ephron Mason-Clark in the box.

Captain Grimes stepped up to send Iversen the wrong way to score his second goal of the season.

Mason-Clark went on a clever run before lifting his effort over the bar as Coventry looked to add to the 77 goals they've racked up the season.

Substitute Josh Eccles then also shot over the crossbar after a delightful cross in from Jahnoah Markelo as Coventry strolled to a comfortable 23rd win of the season.