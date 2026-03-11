Chelsea's Pedro Neto 'really sorry' for shoving PSG ball boy

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea's Pedro Neto has apologised after shoving a ball boy late in his team's 5-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match on Wednesday.

The ball had just gone out of play down the right in stoppage time when the Portugal winger tried to get it quickly and shoved the ball boy in the chest as he appeared to be trying to hold onto the ball.

The ball boy tumbled backward into an advertising board.

"I want to come out and say the situation that happened on the pitch, I want to apologise to the ball boy," Neto told TNT Sports. "I already spoke with him, the emotions of the game with us losing, I want to pick up the ball, and I gave him a little push.

"I saw that I hurt him and straight away I apologised, I am not like this. I gave him my shirt because that cannot happen, so I am really, really sorry."

The ball boy got back up and appeared unharmed. He was comforted by PSG players as others indulged in some pushing and shoving, while other PSG players scolded Neto.

Neto said he gave the boy his No. 7 jersey.

"I gave him my shirt as well," Neto said. "He was happy that I gave him the shirt and said sorry like, 35 times."

Neto was not punished by the referee over the incident.

"I saw there was an altercation," Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior said. "I haven't seen [the incident]. If there is wrongdoing on our part, I apologise on behalf of the club [and] Pedro has done so in interviews."

Rosenior said he should have helped his players focus better after the incident, which was followed moments later by PSG's fifth goal.

"It's on me," he said. "We have to manage the moments better."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.