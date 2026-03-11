Real Madrid in awe of one of 'best on planet' Federico Valverde

Alejandro Moreno reacts to Federico Valverde's hat trick that led Real Madrid past Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League matchup. (1:33)

Trent Alexander-Arnold called Federico Valverde "the most underrated footballer on the planet" and coach Álvaro Arbeloa called him "a benchmark" after the midfielder's hat trick in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Manchester City on Wednesday.

Valverde's 22-minute hat trick at the Bernabéu was enough to give Madrid the advantage going into next week's round-of-16 second leg in Manchester, though Vinícius Júnior had a second-half penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Uruguay international is the first midfielder to score a hat trick for Madrid in the Champions League, doubling his career tally in the competition in the process.

"I think he's the most underrated footballer on the planet and has been for years," teammate Alexander-Arnold told CBS. "Even when I wasn't here, I admired his game so much. There's no flaw in it, there's nothing he can't do.

"The energy and what he brings to the team is absolutely immense. He never moans, he pushes himself to the limit, game in game out. It's an incredible trait to have. Whether people agree or not, he's definitely in the top tier of midfielders on the planet and has been for years."

Arbeloa has restored Valverde to the midfield, after he had been played at right back by predecessor Xabi Alonso.

"It doesn't matter where you put [Valverde]," Arbeloa said. "For me, he's the [Madrid icon] Juanito of the 21st century, a benchmark for Madridismo. He's everything a Madrid player should be. He deserved a night like this, for sure he won't ever forget it."

City coach Pep Guardiola called Valverde "fantastic," and added he was the game's deserved MVP.

"We wanted Fede to be more aggressive, to attack City's backline," Arbeloa said, explaining Valverde's role on right wing. "He made a huge effort, he helped Trent in defense, he scored three goals. It's a game to remember. ... But the most important thing is what he transmits, what he means for his teammates."

"You always dream of nights like this," Valverde told Movistar. "I really enjoyed myself today. It had been a while since I enjoyed a match like this."

The City result was the highlight so far of Arbeloa's two-month tenure at the Bernabéu.

"It was the game where we've most followed the game plan we had," Arbeloa said. "We were a team in capital letters. This dressing room is full of great players, but we need to be great team too, to beat City. We need to have a collective mentality, to be clear about what we want to do without the ball."