Pep Guardiola: 'Not much' chance of Man City ousting Real Madrid

Alejandro Moreno reacts to Federico Valverde's hat trick that led Real Madrid past Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League matchup. (1:33)

Moreno: Valverde has elevated himself to 'legendary status' at Real Madrid (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

MADRID -- Pep Guardiola said Manchester City have "not much" chance of turning round their Champions League tie with Real Madrid after a 3-0 defeat at Santiago Bernabeu.

City were stunned by a 22-minute first-half hat trick from Federico Valverde, which has left their chances of reaching the last-eight hanging by a thread ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium next week.

- Madrid in awe of one of 'best on planet' Valverde

- Valverde's hat trick steals the show as Madrid dominate Man City

Guardiola's team were given a glimmer of hope by Gianluigi Donnarumma's penalty save from Vinícius Júnior in the second half.

Asked afterwards about City's prospects of qualifying for the quarterfinals, Guardiola said: "Now, not much.

"Of course we're going to try. We will read what to do better and be more active in the final third and we will try."

Pep Guardiola was dejected after Manchester City's 3-0 loss to Real Madrid. Danehouse Photography Ltd/Getty Images

Ahead of the game, Real Madrid head coach said Guardiola would spring a surprise with his XI and the City boss obliged by handing starts to Jérémy Doku, Savinho and Abdukodir Khusanov.

He also moved Nico O'Reilly from midfield to left-back and it was the 20-year-old who made the mistake for Valverde's first goal when he misjudged a long ball forward from Thibaut Courtois.

Guardiola substituted Savinho at half-time with his team 3-0 down, and afterwards was forced to defend his team selection.

"How many times has Nico O'Reilly played left back this season? How many times?" said the City boss in response to questions about whether he made an error with his selection.

"The only adjustment was Khusanov in that area because Vinícius arrives in those areas and you have to control that.

"I did rotation in Newcastle with 11 different players and it was fine, so understand what I'm saying.

"Part of this was for wingers to try to drop them and people in the middle in pockets to arrive close to the box, control to the striker and second striker with experienced, fast players in behind."