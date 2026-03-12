UCL stats: Valverde emulates Messi, Ronaldo feats; earliest GK sub

Open Extended Reactions

We are midway through the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clashes and the first legs have offered fascinating narratives. While some teams have all but put their feet in the quarterfinals, others are on a tightrope that will make for interesting viewing next week.

Manchester City will have a mammoth task to overturn Real Madrid's three-goal lead courtesy Federico Valverde's sublime hat trick, while defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are comfortable after scoring 5 and 6 goals respectively. Barcelona and Arsenal salvaged a draw to stay stable, but there was no such respite for Liverpool and things look dire for Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile Bodo/Glimt continued doing Bodo/Glimt things this UCL.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

Galatasaray 1 - 0 Liverpool

3

Liverpool have lost their 3 UCL matches played in Istanbul since the famous 2005 final vs Milan.

6:32

At 6:32 minutes, Mario Lemina netted Galatasaray's third-fastest UCL goal and fastest in the knockout stages of the competition. On the other hand, Liverpool conceded a faster UCL KO stage goal only 4 other times.

4

Lemina is the fourth player from Gabon to score in the UCL after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyand (20), Guélor Kanga (1) and Daniel Cousin (1).

8/9

Liverpool lost 8 of its last 9 away UCL games after trailing at half time, with the only exception in a 2-3 win at Villarreal in the 2nd leg of the 2021-22 semifinals.

2/7

On the bright side, Liverpool has advanced in 2 of the 7 previous UCL two-legged ties in which it lost the first leg. On both occasions, it reached the final: 2006-07 semis vs Chelsea (runner-up) and 2018-19 semis vs Barcelona (champion).

17

Liverpool has allowed 17 goals from set pieces this season in all competitions, which is the most it has allowed in the last 10 seasons.

Atlético Madrid 5 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur

6

Tottenham Hotspur has lost 6 consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time in club history.

4

This is the first time that Atlético Madrid has scored 4 goals in a first half of a UCL game.

15

At 15 minutes, it is earliest that a team has scored three goals in a UCL knockout stage match. In fact, this is only the sixth time a team has scored 3 goals in the opening 15 minutes of a UCL match, and two of those coming against Spurs (also Internazionale in October 2010).

17

Tottenham Hotspur's Antonín Kinsky substitution in the 17th minute ties the earliest for a goalkeeper in KO stage game in UCL history (Gregory Coupet with Lyon vs Real Sociedad in 2003-04 Round of 16).

Interestingly, Antonín Kinský was making his UCL debut today... He made 4 appearances in qualifying rounds for Sparta Praha in 2024.

2

Antonín Kinský's 2 errors leading to goal also ties the most for a GK in KO stage in UCL history. 3-4-2

In fact, in the first 3 goals allowed, Spurs had 4 errors Leading to Goal (2 on the same play).

3

Dominic Solanke is the first Spurs player to score in 3 consecutive UCL games since Son Heung-Min in Oct-Nov. 2019 (also 3).

30

Julián Álvarez has 30 career goal contributions in UCL (22 goals, 8 assists). Only Kylian Mbappé (40), Vinícius Júnior (39), Harry Kane (36) and Erling Haaland (35) have more since Álvarez's debut in the tournament in 2022

He is also the first Atlético Madrid player with 10 goal contributions (7 goals and 3 assists in 2025-26) in a single UCL season.

7/10 vs 8/27

Julián Alvarez has 7 goals in 10 UCL games this season, compared to 8 goals in 27 La Liga games.

9

Marcos Llorente ties Diego Costa for second-most goals by Spanish internationals with Atlético Madrid in UCL (9). Only Saúl Ñíguez, with 11, is ahead.

Atalanta 1 - 6 Bayern Munich

5

Bayern Munich has scored 5 goals in a road UCL KO Stage for the third time, which is most in competition history

6

Bayern Munich is the fourth club in UCL history to score 6 goals in a road UCL KO Stage match.

5

Josip Stanisic is the fifth Croatian player to score for Bayern in UCL history, joining Ivica Olić (9), Mario Mandžukić (6), Ivan Perišić (3) and Niko Kovač (1).

5

Michael Olise is the first Bayern Munich player to reach 5 assists in a UCL season since Leroy Sané in 2020-21 (6).

3

Michael Olise also has more career multi-goal games in UCL (3) than he does games with just 1 goal (2).

8 and 9

Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise each have a goal and an assist, becoming the 8th and 9th different Bayern players with at least one goal and assist in UCL this season. No other team has more than 1 such player.

Newcastle 1 - 1 Barcelona

10

Barcelona have advanced in its last 10 UCL KO Stage ties after a first-leg away draw. The only time it ever failed to advance after a first-leg road draw in the UCL was back in the 2003 quarterfinals vs Juventus

25

Newcastle have hit the woodwork 25 times across all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League side

95:50

At 95:50 minutes, Lamine Yamal scored Barcelona's latest regulation penalty goal in UCL history.

47

Barcelona's goal was also its 47th converted PK in UCL. Bayern and Real Madrid are the only teams with 50+ UCL goals via penalty.

4

This was Lamine Yamal's fourth career UCL KO Stage goal. Only Kylian Mbappé (6) scored more such goals before turning 19 years of age. Indeed, the only player in UCL history to score a later game-tying PK in regulation than Yamal today is also Kylian Mbappé at 97 minutes, 18 seconds in the 2023-24 group stage vs...... Newcastle!

20+

Lamine Yamal is the first Spanish international to score 20+ goals in a single season for Barcelona since David Villa in 2010-11 (23).

9

Only Kylian Mbappé (14), Anthony Gordon (12) and Julián Álvarez (10) have been involved in more UEFA Champions League goals this season than Harvey Barnes (9 - 6 goals, 3 assists)

Real Madrid 3 - 0 Manchester City

1

Federico Valverde is the first Uruguayan player to score a hat trick in UCL KO Round.

In fact, he is only the second ever player from Uruguay with 3+ goals in UCL history (Walter Pandiani with Deportivo La Coruña vs PSG in 2001).

2

Valverde is only the second player to score a first-half hat trick against an English opponent in UCL. The other was Lionel Messi for Barcelona against Arsenal in April 2010.

42

At 42 minutes, Valverde is tied for the third earliest hat trick in the UCL KO Stage.

27

His brace came at 27 minutes, which is the quickest by a Real Madrid player in a UCL KO Stage game at the Bernabéu since Cristiano Ronaldo vs Wolfsburg in April 2016 (17 minutes).

3

Valverde scored as many goals in the first half against Manchester City (3) as he had in 75 appearances in the UCL before this match.

5

Valverde is also the fifth Real Madrid player to score a hat trick in UCL KO stage, joining Cristiano Ronaldo (3), Karim Benzema (2), Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé.

27

Surprisingly, Valverde scored his first UCL goal in nearly 2 years since the 2024 quarterfinals. also against Manchester City. He ended a run of 27 UCL games without a goal.

1

This is also Valverde's first career multi-goal game in the UCL. (And second for Real Madrid after the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup final in Feb. 2023 vs Al-Hilal)

1

Valverde scored goals with the right and left foot, the firs5t Real Madrid player to do so in the same game since Kylian Mbappé last season, also vs Manchester City (Real Madrid won 3-1 that day).

2

Thibaut Courtois, with his second assist this season in UCL, joins Molina as the only goalkeepers with multiple assists in a single season in UEFA Champions League history

18, 220

Thiago Pitarch (18 years and 220 days) is the youngest Spanish player ever to start a UCL knockout match for Real Madrid - the previous youngest was Raúl in March 1996 (18y 253d vs Juventus).

190

Pep Guardiola tied Sir Alex Ferguson (190) for the second most games as head coach in UEFA Champions League history after Carlo Ancelotti (218).

0

Erling Haaland failed to record a shot in a UCL game for the second time in his career, first since March 2020 vs PSG (with Dortmund).

Leverkusen 1 - 1 Arsenal

9

Arsenal extended their UCL unbeaten streak to 9 games - this is the club's longest in the competition in 20 years, since going unbeaten in the first 12 games of the 2005-06 season.

88:33

Kai Havertz scored the latest game-tying penalty goal (88:33) by an English club in the UCL since Mario Balotelli for Man City against Borussia Dortmund in October 2012 (89:05).

2

This was only the second time ever that Arsenal conceded in the first minute of the second half in a major European game - Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal for Barcelona in March 2010 the other.

7

Alejandro Grimaldo has been involved in 7 UCL goals this season (4 goals, 3 assists). Michael Ballack in 2001-02 is the only player to have more goals and assists in one campaign for Bayer Leverkusen (6 goals, 3 assists).

Paris Saint Germain 5 - 2 Chelsea

249

Including a further 10 tonight, Chelsea have made 249 changes to their starting XIs in all competitions this season - now the most of any side in Europe's big-five leagues in 2025-26, overtaking Celta de Vigo's 245.

3

This was Chelsea's third error leading to goal in UCL this season. Only Tottenham (6) has more among Premier League teams

3

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the first player with 3 goal contributions (2 goals, 1 assist) coming off the bench in UCL KO Stage since Philippe Coutinho with Bayern Munich vs Barcelona in 2020.

Bodo/Glimt 3 - 0 Sporting

2+

Bodo/Glimt has now scored two or more goals in nine of their eleven games in the Champions League proper.