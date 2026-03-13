As it happened: Matildas book semifinal place, World Cup ticket

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PERTH -- The knockout stage of the 2026 Women's Asian Cup is upon us!

And the Matildas defeated North Korea 2-1 to progress through to the semifinals and book their ticket to the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Goals to Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr gave the hosts the victory in front of 16,466 fans in Perth.

Catch up with all the action from Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Live blog | Gamecast | WAC: Fixtures, bracket | WCQ: How does it work?

For more news, features, and updates, check out ESPN's 2026 Women's Asian Cup homepage.