Ante Milicic's China not phased by impending Matildas test

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When the whistle blew at the end of the 90 minutes between China and Chinese Taipei, it was barely believable that there would be another 30 minutes of football.

While the final score would read 2-0 to China after extra time, their dominance in this Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal clash was complete and total, making the scenic route they took to get there all the more surprising.

The possession split finished in China's favour, 72% to 28%. Their shot total just kept creeping up across the 120 minutes, finishing with 26, eight of them on target. Chinese Taipei managed two shots all game, neither on target.

Barring fleeting bursts forward and those two shots which could have done some damage if they were on target, China spent most of the game in their attacking half. Asking plenty of questions but struggling to find any answers.

And there were two players, more than any others wearing red, who must have felt like despite their best efforts, of trying and trying again, they would not get their just reward.

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Naturally, four minutes into extra time, Shao Ziqin and Wang Shuang would combine to score.

A cross into the box found Wang who had the time and space to decide what to do next. She held it up, assessed her options, then nonchalantly flicked it to Shao with the outside of her boot.

At 5-foot-10, most of Shao's chances in this game came off her head, she was simply taller than anyone around her. But as she received the ball from Wang, she took a touch and hit it sweetly, just beyond the reach of a diving Cheng Ssu-yu.

The pair looked most likely to find the breakthrough all game, long before the 94th-minute goal.

Shao had 12 shots for the game, four of which were on target. While Wang created six chances and put in five successful crosses.

In fact, the pair thought that they had contributed to the opener in the 39th minute.

Shao teed up Zhang Xin. Her cross found a waiting Wang and her long, looped header beat the keeper.

Both teams set up for a restart before the 'VAR check' message appeared on the big screen. Wang was protesting her innocence, gesturing to her shoulder and chest, thinking they were checking for a handball in the buildup. But they were actually checking to see if Shao was offside. And she was. No goal. Nil-nil.

China had to wait until extra time but found the breakthrough they needed to get to the semifinals.. Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

The Steel Roses could have put it beyond doubt when they won a penalty in the 114th minute. But Wurigumula couldn't beat the goalkeeper from 12 yards.

They wouldn't have to wait long to seal it, scoring in the 118th minute. Working down the right flank, Jin Kun was able to dash into the box and cut it back. Unfortunately for Chinese Taipei it deflected into the goal off Chen Ying-hui.

For Chinese Taipei, the loss means their Asian Cup is over but they will face North Korea in a play-in match on the Gold Coast to try and achieve their dream of making it to the World Cup.

"I told them you don't need to be sad, you don't need to cry," an emotional Chinese Taipei coach Prasobchoke Chokemor said.

"You can be proud. They put everything into it and showed a strong heart."

For China, the win means they not only continue on their quest to defend their Asian Cup crown but become the second nation to qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

However, they will need to try and beat Australia, in Australia, without Wang after she picked up her second yellow card in four games, earning an automatic suspension. It's a huge blow for both player and team; much of China's best looks had her fingerprints all over them.

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"Of course she's a loss," China head coach Ante Milicic said about her upcoming absence.

"But at the same time, the tournament is always about 26 players.

"And we have to be at a stage now where we we look forward and now there is going to be an opportunity for someone else and what what better stage to showcase your talents in a semifinal against Australia."

Milicic, an Australian, is deeply familiar with the women whose dreams he now needs to crush, having led the Matildas at the 2019 Women's World Cup and through the 2020 Olympic qualification process.

And despite any imagined disadvantages, a parochial crowd and the extra 30 minutes in the legs, Milicic is confident in his side.

"One thing I know about these girls is playing in front of big opposing crowds doesn't phase them," he said.

"It's ok to go into the game on Tuesday with everyone thinking 'they played 120 minutes, Wang Shuang's not playing'. So be it, we're fine with that, we're comfortable with that."

But he does know better than most that the Matildas' never-say-die attitude can pull them out of any situation. He recalled one of his "best nights in coaching" when the Matildas came back from 2-0 down to beat Brazil 3-2 in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup, a game affectionately known as the 'Miracle of Montpellier'.

"But I look at my own team and these girls, they are just so resilient."

"They love their country, they're so patriotic. They want to do well, they listen, they learn. I see it in their eyes every day.

"So I'll back my girls against any opponent.

"These girls, that's their mentality, not only as footballers, but as a country, it's so strong."