Jeremy Doku warns Real Madrid: Man City 'still believe'

Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku has warned Real Madrid that their Champions League tie is not over despite heading into the second leg 3-0 down.

City face the Spanish giants at the Etihad Stadium next week needing to win by at least three clear goals to stand any chance of reaching the quarterfinals.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinal second leg at the Etihad in 2023 on their way to lifting the trophy.

And Doku has said that if Real Madrid can score three at home then so can City.

"It would be crazy if I said there was no chance," said Doku.

"Obviously they are a massive team, but we know that they scored three goals against us so why can't we?

"At the Etihad, we will need our fans to put pressure [on them]. Everything is possible in football so we still believe."

City were stunned at Santiago Bernabéu by a 22-minute first-half hat trick from Federico Valverde.

Vinícius Júnior had the chance to score a fourth, but saw his second-half penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

And despite having a mountain to climb in the second leg, Doku believes Donnarumma's save could still prove crucial.

"I feel like from 3-0 to 4-0 is a completely different score," he said.

"I feel like that helped us massively. We're still confident.

"Obviously we have a game against West Ham before but we trust our quality. We know that playing at the Etihad, it is a different game."

Ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Manchester, Doku has called on the City fans to create an intimidating atmosphere for their visitors.

"If they are with us, it's a completely different game," Doku said.

"We really need them to push us and put pressure on them and to hear them because maybe they don't know but it has a lot of influence on us on the pitch.

"We trust that they will be there for us and they'll cheer us on."