Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eye move for Leipzig's Lukeba

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal are looking to sign RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba, while Tottenham Hotspur defender and captain Cristian Romero is likely to leave at the end of the season. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Could the Gunners strengthen their defense by signing RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba? (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

- Arsenal have held initial talks with RB Leipzig over a possible deal for defender Castello Lukeba, claims L'Equipe. The report suggests that the Gunners are one of several teams looking at the France center back, with Bayern Munich also in the picture. The 23-year-old has a contract with Leipzig until 2029, while the Bundesliga club values his transfer at around €60 million.

- There is a serious possibility that Tottenham defender and captain Cristian Romero could leave in the coming months, according to Fabrizio Romano. A number of top clubs have reportedly been calling about a transfer, as uncertainty continues over his long-term future at Spurs with the club in the midst of a relegation battle. The Argentina World Cup winner has a contract until 2029, so his exit could raise some significant funds.

- Arsenal are considering an offer to sign Newcastle United full back Tino Livramento this summer, reports The Daily Telegraph. Livramento, 23, has a contract until 2028, but it's claimed that talks over a possible extension have been shelved. Newcastle want the England international to stay, but Arsenal are keen, while Manchester City have also been linked with a move at a cost of around £60m.

- Juventus and AC Milan have joined a number of MLS clubs in the race to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, reports Calciomercato. The 37-year-old is set to become a free agent in the summer, with his contract entering the final few months, and has scored 115 goals and assisted 23 times for the Blaugrana in 181 appearances since joining from Bayern Munich. However, with no sign of a renewal in sight, teams are circling to land him as a free agent.

- Bayern Munich are keen to keep hold of forward Michael Olise this summer amid reports linking the France international with a transfer to Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Bundesliga giants are looking to downplay talk of an exit and while Liverpool are likely to push for a winger, Olise may not be available. The 24-year-old joined Bayern in 2024 and has 15 goals and 26 assists across all competitions this season.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Tighe on what makes Tino Livramento so impressive.

The only thing that has held Livramento back over the last few years is injury. He's had two major ones: An ACL tear during his breakout 2021-22 season with Southampton, and a hamstring that saw him miss two months. He was slow to recover from both, experiencing frustrating setbacks along the way. It's a massive shame, because from the first moment he stepped onto a Premier League pitch, he looked destined for the stars. Now, you'd have to think very carefully about dropping a fee of £50 million-plus that it would take to pry him from Newcastle United, who know better than most how valuable he is. When he's not on the pitch for the Magpies, their overall level drops significantly. He's tall, strong, fast and superb at protecting the ball as he gallops forward. He lacks goal contributions over the course of his career -- just two goals and four assists in Premier League play from 106 league appearances -- but don't let that fool you: He's an extremely influential attacking full back who can play both flanks and looks slated to start for England at the 2026 World Cup ... if he's fit.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:06 Olley: Tudor's position will be reviewed after Liverpool vs. Tottenham James Olley examines Igor Tudor's future at Tottenham after their 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

- Manchester United are stepping up interest in West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes but his transfer will cost around £60 million. (Ekrem Konur)

- Joshua Zirkzee is eyeing a possible exit from United in the summer transfer window, with clubs in Serie A interested. (Sun)

- Liverpool have added Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen to their shortlist, having missed out on signing him last summer when he was at Bournemouth (Ekrem Konur)

- West Ham want to make their loan move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi permanent in the summer, if they stay in the Premier League. (Daily Mail)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- VfB Stuttgart youngster Finn Jeltsch is attracting transfer interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich. (TEAMtalk)

- Arsenal are preparing offers for Bayern's Leon Goretzka and Dortmund's Julian Brandt, with the midfield pair set to become free agents at the end of the season. (TEAMtalk)

- Tottenham are still keen on signing left back Andy Robertson as a free agent if he leaves Liverpool, having missed out on landing him in January (Football Insider).

- Juventus want to sign Marcos Senesi as a free agent from Bournemouth this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Napoli are set to enter talks with Scott McTominay's agent over a new contract (Gazzetta dello Sport)