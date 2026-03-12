Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac commentate on Wrexham vs. Swansea: How to watch in UK, TV channel, kick-off time, live stream

Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac will be on commentary duty on Friday when Swansea visit the Racecourse Ground for an all-Welsh clash in the Championship.

The Sky Sports broadcast will mark five years since the Hollywood pair bought the north Wales club.

Here is everything you need to know about the show.

Why are Rob Reynolds and Rob Mac commentating on a Wrexham game?

Live From Wrexham with Rob & Ryan will be shown on Sky Sports on Friday, with the club owners providing what Sky call a "first-of-its-kind broadcast" in which those on the mics will be anything but impartial.

Regular commentary will also be available from Daniel Mann and Andy Hinchcliffe but the star power will be with Reynolds and Mac, who are due to be joined by a number of guests during the match.

The club owners both attended last weekend's extra-time FA Cup defeat at the hands of Chelsea, while Reynolds was seen at Tuesday's 2-1 home loss to Hull.

How to watch Wrexham vs. Swansea with Reynolds, Mac commentary in the UK

Wrexham vs. Swansea is on Friday March 13, and kicks off at 8 p.m. GMT.

Regular coverage, with commentary from Mann and Hinchcliffe, is on Sky Sports Main Event.

The alternate coverage -- dubbed Live From Wrexham with Rob & Ryan -- is on Sky Sports Football.

Both broadcasts begin at 7 p.m. GMT.

Reynolds and Mac's coverage will include high-profile guests dropping in, Sky Sports said.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton said: "Rob and Ryan have done an incredible job at Wrexham, and they have really bought into what makes football and the EFL so special.

"We're looking forward to welcoming the guys into our coverage, bringing a unique and entertaining experience for fans and offering something we've not seen before."

What have Ryan Reynolds and Rob Max said?

Announcing the broadcast, Reynolds and Mac said: "As with our decision to take over Wrexham five years ago, we genuinely have no idea how this is going to go, but we will give it our best.

"Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago.

"Either way, it will be another unpredictable day at the Racecourse and we can't wait. We're grateful to our partners at the EFL and Sky Sports, the latter of which we hope is ready with the bleep button."

What's the background?

Hollywood stars Reynolds and Mac bought Wrexham for around £2 million in 2021, and the club has undergone a transformation since then.

They have made English football history with three consecutive promotions taking them from non-league football to the Championship, and they are in contention to make it four in a row as they are still in the top six despite Tuesday's loss to Hull ending a run of three straight league wins.

Their progress has been documented in the popular series Welcome to Wrexham, which has won 10 Emmy Awards and put the club in the global spotlight.

All-Wales clash between Wrexham and Swansea

The match is Swansea's first visit to the Racecourse Ground for a league fixture since Wrexham beat the Swans 4-0 in the old Division Three in 2002.

But earlier this season City beat Phil Parkinson's side 2-1 in south Wales.

Swansea are the second Welsh side to visit the Racecourse this season after League One Cardiff upset them in the Carabao Cup in October.

Will Snoop Dogg be there?

Snoop Dogg isn't expected to travel to Wrexham. Swansea City

Swansea have plenty of star power in their own boardroom, with hip hop star Snoop Dogg, AC Milan playmaker Luka Modric and American billionaire and television personality Martha Stewart all holding minority shares in the club.

Snoop caused a huge stir last month when he pitched up at the Swansea.com Stadium for their home game against Preston last month, whipping up the crowd and, according to visiting boss Paul Heckingbottom, leaving the "smell of weed in the tunnel".

But unless Snoop is one of the promised special guests, Friday night's broadcast will be a one-sided affair.

Press Association contributed to this report.